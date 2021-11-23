Power couple Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini share two beautiful children together and their oldest child Shaka just turned five

The loving parents partnered up with a celeb favourite event planner to throw Shaka the kind of birthday he will remember forever

No amount of money was going to stop Nandi and Zakes from making Shaka's Sonic the Hedgehog dreams become reality

Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini have the most picture-perfect family. The celeb parents have been married for about five years now and have two kids. Nandi and Zakes threw a banging party for their little boy to make sure that he celebrates turning five in pure style.

Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini’s son Shaka’s turned five last week. Image: @nandi_madida

SowetanLIVE reported that Nandi Madida and the Osama hitmaker celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in June this year. The couple met at the SAMA Awards Nominee Party and the two musicians bonded over their craft.

Their relationship began as a friendship, where Zakes really helped Nandi with her singing career. With the bonding time, the two have been in a relationship for eight years and married for five of those.

Nandi and Zake's firstborn turned five last week and the parents made sure to let Shaka know just how special he is. ZAlebs reports that the celeb mommy enlisted the help of some of the finest event coordinators in Mzansi to throw the most epic Sonic the Hedgehog party.

Shaka's mom shared some snippets from the coolest party a little boy could have and fans agree that this will be a memory that will last him a lifetime.

