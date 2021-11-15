Nandi Madida's husband Zakes Bantwini has made history with his lit track titled Osama and she is so proud

Taking to social media to gush over her hubby, Nandi let peeps know how proud she is of Zakes' work

Nandi's people celebrated with her in the comment section of her post, agreeing that his song is pure fire

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nandi Madida is one proud wifey! Her extremely talented hubby Zakes Bantwini dropped a lit new track that has taken Mzansi by storm at the grooves.

Nandi Madida could not be more proud of her musical magician of a hubby Zakes Bantwini, he's made history. Image: @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

Zakes’ new song is titled Osama and it has broken radio chart records like none before. This belter is going down in Mzansi music history, reported OKMzansi.

Taking to social media with the utmost pride, Nandi let her people know that her hubby has done the thing! Nandi could not be happier for Zakes and feels he deserves all the best of life.

Nandi posted:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“@Zakesbantwini in the history of South African music this has never been achieved! Wow! What a time to be alive and what a legacy. Shoutout @kasangomusic for your magic!”

People flocked to the comment section of Nandi’s post, giving Zakes ups for producing such a fire track. Peeps have no doubt that the song will rake in many more listens and rack up some notable awards.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@luyah_thabede said:

“This song deserves to be the song of the year, no doubt ”

@mommyshearttoaplate said:

“He is a music genius.”

@bonginkocy_m said:

“Pupupupupuuuuuh✨ Congratulations Mrs Osama ❤️”

@zandile5709 said:

“Yeeeepiee my favourite of all time!"

@zizodwa said:

“Best believe this has been years of sacrifice and investments. I love and respect the both of you ❤️”

Zakes Bantwini's smash hit Osama is breaking records: "That song is a prayer"

Zakes Bantwini's hot single Osama is breaking records. The fire tune has been receiving massive airplay on radio stations across Mzansi since he dropped it a while back, reported Briefly News.

It now holds the record for dominating the Number 1 spot for 10 consecutive weeks. According to Radio Monitor, the Afrotech producer's single has been sitting at number one for 10 weeks in a row.

Not even one Mzansi song has ever done this before, according to ZAlebs. TshisaLIVE reports that Prince Kaybee was the only Mzansi musician to have a number one track for 12 weeks but not consecutively. This was for his track with Msaki titled Fetch Your Life.

Source: Briefly.co.za