Zakes Bantwini's Smash Hit 'Osama' Is Breaking Records: "That Song Is a Prayer"

Zakes Bantwini's epic tune Osama is breaking records as it continues to dominate radio airplay and dance floors across Mzansi

The fire single has been sitting at the number one spot for the past 10 weeks in a row and there's no stopping it

Zakes Bantwini's wife Nandi Madida took to social media to share how proud she is of her hubby for producing the smash hit

Zakes Bantwini's hot single Osama is breaking records. The fire tune has been receiving massive airplay on radio stations across Mzansi since he dropped it a while back.

Zakes Bantwini's smash hit 'Osama' is breaking records. Image: @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

It now holds the record for dominating the number one spot for 10 consecutive weeks. According to Radio Monitor, the Afrotech producer's single has been sitting at number one for 10 weeks in a row.

Not even one Mzansi song has ever done this before, according to ZAlebs. TshisaLIVE reports that Prince Kaybee was the only Mzansi musician to have a number one track for 12 weeks but not consecutively. This was for his track with Msaki titled Fetch Your Life.

Zakes' wife Nandi Madida is proud of her hubby's achievement. She took to Instagram to share how happy she was of Zakes after the song set the new Mzansi record. The actress wrote:

"@Zakesbantwini in the history of South African music this has never been achieved! Wow! What a time to be alive and what a legacy. Shoutout @kasangomusic for your magic!"

The stunner's fans took to her comment section to congratulate her and her boo. Check out some of their comments below:

tshepilekay said:

"I saw this one coming."

longlegs50 wrote:

"That song is a prayer."

mushayamemory commented:

"The song is a vibe."

dudumathe said:

"Well done Zakes."

makiematentshi added:

"It's a goooooood song, I love it."

Zakes Bantwini drops lyrics to 'Osama'

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini has finally released the lyrics to his smash hit, Osama. The song became an instant hit when the music producer played it at Kunye a few weeks back.

He even had to push the release date forward because his fans from across the globe couldn't wait for him to drop it on the date he had set.

After dropping the song, the star's fans had been asking him to share the lyrics to the song. At most grooves, people used to make up their own lyrics and sing along with his.

He has finally saved those who mumbled through the banger. Taking to Instagram, Zakes dropped a lyrics video and his excited fans got more confused because they just don't understand the language he sings.

