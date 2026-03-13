A Western Cape-based TikToker showed off Jam Clothing’s winter range in Paarl and left South Africans desperate to find a branch with the same stock

Jam Clothing built its entire business on buying excess and overrun stock, which means no two stores across its 170 branches carry the same pieces

Shoppers have been vocal about wanting an online store, and this viral moment has turned that quiet complaint into a very loud conversation

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A Western Cape content creator has sent South Africans on a mission to find their nearest Jam Clothing store. This came after she walked through a branch that looked nothing like what most people are used to seeing on the shelves.

Mzansi TikToker @kalidreyer made shoppers hunt down Jam clothing branch after her TikTok video showing off winter collection. Image: @kalidreyer

Source: TikTok

Kali Dreyer, who posts under the handle @kalidreyer on TikTok, visited the Jam Clothing outlet at Rembrandt Mall in Paarl on 12 March 2026 and walked her followers through the winter collection. She was there to shop and show Mzansi what was available in store. The finds were enough to make a few people rethink their next payday plan.

Tops, sweats, and a fur jacket under R700

The pieces Dreyer walked through were the kind of winter basics that stretch a budget without looking like it. Tops were going for less than R170. Sweatshirts and jackets were sitting at around R185. And a fur jacket was on the rack for R650.

Budget-friendly store walks have become ‘a thing’ on TikTok. Content creators regularly plug Mzansi with retailers like Mr Price, PEP, and Foschini whenever something catches their eye.

The store that no one can find

Jam Clothing has over 170 stores across South Africa. It makes it one of the country’s fastest-growing discount fashion retailers. The chain built its name by buying excess stock and international overruns. This means prices stay low, but stock can be wildly inconsistent from branch to branch. What lands on the shelf in Paarl does not always match what arrives in Johannesburg or Pretoria.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the plug

Briefly News compiled comments of South Africans scrambling to find their nearest Jam store with fresh stock.

@🦋 boohoo 🦋 commented:

“Ah! The Jam store near me is so junky. 😭”

@YourGirl_Clauds asked:

“Which branch is this? Ours never had nice things at all!😩”

@RSP noted:

“N1 City Jam clothing store is the worst.”

@sashahumphreys asked:

“Which Jam store did you find these beauties? 😍”

@mrskolbe1 wrote:

“Why don’t they have an online store. 🥺”

TikToker, @kalidreyer showing off a clothing piece she got from the store. Image: @kalidreyer

Source: TikTok

More store finds on Briefly News

Source: Briefly News