A local content creator visited a Mr Price Home store in Cape Town and showed what she saw on the shelves

The items on display were whimsical statement pieces, far from the ordinary usually seen at other stores

People on the internet loved what they had seen on their screens and hoped to get their hands on the items

A woman showcased what caught her eye at Mr Price Home. Images: @cookwithme_em / TikTok, @cookwithme_em / Instagram

Emily Rachel, a South African food and lifestyle content creator, plugged local shoppers with amazing Mr Price Home finds to brighten up their living spaces. The items she spotted were a hit among social media users.

Taking to her TikTok account, the Cape Town mother shared that she went to the retail store located at Canal Walk Shopping Centre, captioning her post:

"Cute things that caught my eye at Mr Price Home!"

While there, she saw far from understated household items, such as colourful coffee mugs and plates, woven baskets, unique hand soap dispensers, paintings, and a cool lemon-shaped jug, among other things. The costs of the items weren't shared in the video.

Mr Price Home items intrigue South Africans

Members of the online community were in awe of the playfully eccentric items on the shelves and hoped to add them to their shopping baskets.

Social media users expressed their thoughts about the Mr Price Home finds. Image: Tim Robberts

A disappointed @meeha1913 confessed in the comments:

"I just bought the cherry soap dispensers, and now I’m devastated because these are so good."

@your.fav.khadyy told the online crowd:

"So now I must spend my December money at Mr Price."

@272632s66292646 wrote to Emily:

"I need everything pink, has bows, or a scalloped anything. I’m going to be broke now. Thanks a lot, Rachel."

@author_b.fields, who already purchased items at the store, said:

"I literally got the ceramic white bow bathroom set! I'm so obsessed with it."

Tired of the boring beige, @khanyi2503 exclaimed in the comment section:

"I see colour! The world is healing!"

Watch the TikTok video posted on Emily's account below:

