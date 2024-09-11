“Vast Collection”: Woman Plugs Shoppers With Quality Discounted Zara Clothing

A young woman plugged people in Cape Town with a store that sells affordable Zara clothing items

The store also sold bags, boots, heels, tops, hoodies and other garments that are sure to catch people's eyes

A few social media users headed to the comment section to show interest in the garments

A woman plugged Capetonians with discounted Zara items. Images: @itsanaantonia

Source: TikTok

Many people struggle to afford top fashion brands due to their high prices. However, a local woman introduced fashion lovers to a store selling discounted Zara items, making the brand more accessible.

High fashion, low prices

Using the handle @itsanaantonia, a TikTok user visited a store called Vanilla Black in Salt River, Cape Town.

She said in the video:

"They sell a lot of Zara clothing as well as Bershka, Pull and Bear, and Stradivarius.

"You can find a vast collection of jeans in this store, all in different sizes, colours and patterns at a much lower price. They haven't been worn, so it's all good quality."

@itsanaantonia also showed app users various tops marked down from R700 to R350 and half-priced boots, heels and accessories.

Watch the video below:

Affordable Zara clothing interests shoppers

A few social media users rushed to the comment section, showing their fascination with the more affordable Zara items they saw hanging on the racks.

An appreciative @siyolise.makaka said to the young woman:

"Thank you for plugging us."

@curly.bobz sadly commented:

"My problem is that I want to pay R50 for clothes."

@itsanaantonia responded to the frugal TikTokker:

"Thing is, this is not a thrift store. It’s more like a factory store or a store that stocks a lot of rejects but still in perfect condition, of course. So the quality is still good."

@simamgh said to the online community:

"I like this side of TikTok."

After @keenan_samuels14 asked if the store sells men's clothing, the woman replied:

"Yes, there are men's clothing, but there's not a lot of options for men. You'll mostly find hoodies and jackets for men."

@sofiabelle4900 shared that they were not satisfied with the price tag:

"Wow, nothing worth it. Their prices are way too pricey."

Source: Briefly News