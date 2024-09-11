“Vast Collection”: Woman Plugs Shoppers With Quality Discounted Zara Clothing
- A young woman plugged people in Cape Town with a store that sells affordable Zara clothing items
- The store also sold bags, boots, heels, tops, hoodies and other garments that are sure to catch people's eyes
- A few social media users headed to the comment section to show interest in the garments
Many people struggle to afford top fashion brands due to their high prices. However, a local woman introduced fashion lovers to a store selling discounted Zara items, making the brand more accessible.
High fashion, low prices
Using the handle @itsanaantonia, a TikTok user visited a store called Vanilla Black in Salt River, Cape Town.
She said in the video:
"They sell a lot of Zara clothing as well as Bershka, Pull and Bear, and Stradivarius.
"You can find a vast collection of jeans in this store, all in different sizes, colours and patterns at a much lower price. They haven't been worn, so it's all good quality."
@itsanaantonia also showed app users various tops marked down from R700 to R350 and half-priced boots, heels and accessories.
Watch the video below:
Affordable Zara clothing interests shoppers
A few social media users rushed to the comment section, showing their fascination with the more affordable Zara items they saw hanging on the racks.
An appreciative @siyolise.makaka said to the young woman:
"Thank you for plugging us."
@curly.bobz sadly commented:
"My problem is that I want to pay R50 for clothes."
@itsanaantonia responded to the frugal TikTokker:
"Thing is, this is not a thrift store. It’s more like a factory store or a store that stocks a lot of rejects but still in perfect condition, of course. So the quality is still good."
@simamgh said to the online community:
"I like this side of TikTok."
After @keenan_samuels14 asked if the store sells men's clothing, the woman replied:
"Yes, there are men's clothing, but there's not a lot of options for men. You'll mostly find hoodies and jackets for men."
@sofiabelle4900 shared that they were not satisfied with the price tag:
"Wow, nothing worth it. Their prices are way too pricey."
Woman plugs Mzansi with Shein's Zara dupes
In a related article, Briefly News reported about a young fashionista who showed South African shoppers affordable Zara-looking garments she saw from Shein.
Social media users showed gratitude in the comment section while sharing that they had already bought budget-friendly dupes.
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za