Springboks legend Bryan Habana criticised World Rugby over drastically different bans for similar eye-gouging incidents

French star Oscar Jegou received a four-week suspension while Eben Etzebeth was handed a 12-week ban, sparking fan outrage

Rugby fans, analysts, and former referees questioned the consistency and fairness of disciplinary decisions in major tournaments

Springboks legend Bryan Habana has hit out at what he calls “farcical inconsistency” in the handling of eye-gouging incidents involving Eben Etzebeth and French star Oscar Jegou. The controversy erupted after Jegou received a four-week ban for gouging Scotland hooker Ewan Ashman during a Six Nations clash, a sanction many feel was far too lenient.

Springboks Legend Slams Inconsistency Over Eye-Gouge Bans

Source: Getty Images

The 22-year-old back-rower escaped on-field punishment as the TMO missed the incident, even though replays were available to broadcasters. Jegou continued playing in the remainder of the match, which France lost 50-40, ending their Grand Slam hopes. Following a disciplinary hearing, the panel ruled his actions “reckless” rather than “intentional,” a classification that significantly reduced the suspension.

Springboks Legend Slams Inconsistency Over Eye-Gouge Bans

Source: Getty Images

Six Nations statement on the incident

The Six Nations statement explained that the initial six-week entry point was lowered by two weeks due to Jegou’s good conduct and disciplinary record. The committee also noted that no injury was caused and no aggravating factors applied.

In stark contrast, Etzebeth was shown a straight red card during the Springboks' win over Wales during the end-of-the-year tour in 2025. The 34-year-old was found guilty and was later handed a suspension for eye-gouging Wales flanker Alex Mann during the game.

World Rugby disciplinary committee concluded that Etzebeth intentionally made eye contact with Mann, resulting in a 12-game suspension for the Springbok lock.

Habana shared a comparison image on social media with the caption,

“The inconsistency is just farcical!!!” highlighting the differing outcomes.

Fan reactions and expert opinions on Oscar Jegou's ban

Fans and rugby analysts were quick to react to Jegou’s punishment.

Broadcaster Andrew McKenna added,

“I am going to come off the long run here. Oscar Jegou is a VERY lucky boy. Found guilty, the panel decided it was a low range because, amongst other things, there was no injury. All mitigation takes it from 6 weeks to 4. I’m sorry, but the fact that there is no injury is just pure luck. Contact with the eyes is absolutely vile. Deliberate or not, it stinks.”

Irish writer @NeilTreacy remarked,

“Oscar Jegou banned for 4 weeks (6-week initial ban, 2 weeks off for good behaviour). Absolutely blessed.”

Adam Hathaway posted,

“Lucky boy. Had a couple of digs.''

Eben Etzebeth criticises Springboks’ mindset

Briefly News previously reported that Etzebeth has opened up about the chaotic period in South African rugby that culminated in a staggering defeat to the All Blacks in 2016, pinpointing the behaviour of some teammates as a major issue.

After the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, the Springboks struggled under new head coach Allister Coetzee.

Source: Briefly News