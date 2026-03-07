Daan Human, the scrum coach for the South Africa national rugby union team, remains optimistic that promising prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye will emerge from his doping case without sanctions and be ready to feature for the Springboks when the international season begins in June.

Ntlabakanye tested positive for two doping-related infractions last year. One involved a specified substance that is not considered performance-enhancing, detected during a routine screening. The second related to a medication prescribed by a specialist that contained a banned substance, although the player had declared it on the required documentation.

Reports indicate that the medications in question were prescribed by qualified medical professionals on both occasions, adding layers of complexity to the case compared with typical doping violations.

The prop was originally scheduled to appear before a disciplinary panel in December, but the hearing was postponed until March to allow for additional investigations and the inclusion of expert witness testimony. It is now expected to take place later this month.

There has been speculation that Ntlabakanye could face a reduced suspension of two years instead of the standard four-year ban due to mitigating circumstances. However, both Human and Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus remain hopeful that the player will ultimately be cleared.

Back in January, Erasmus admitted he felt uneasy about the pending hearing but emphasised his belief that Ntlabakanye had not intentionally committed any wrongdoing.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his situation, Ntlabakanye was invited to attend the Springboks’ first alignment camp of the year in Cape Town this week. Speaking during a Springbok media day on Monday, Human explained that the prop’s call-up was based purely on his strong recent performances.

Human said he preferred not to comment in detail on the disciplinary process as he lacked full knowledge of the matter, adding that his focus remained on the players currently in camp, including Ntlabakanye, whose form had justified his selection.

He also expressed hope that the prop would come through the hearing successfully and be available for national duty soon. Human added that he had noticed clear progress in Ntlabakanye’s game over the past year and mentioned enjoying a productive conversation with him recently, stressing the importance of keeping him fit and ready.

Should the Springboks lose Ntlabakanye for an extended period, it would further strain their prop resources. The position has already been affected by the early retirement of Steven Kitshoff and the current absence of experienced players such as Frans Malherbe, who attended the alignment camp while managing injury concerns, and Trevor Nyakane.

Nevertheless, Human highlighted several emerging talents coming through the ranks, including former Junior Springbok captain Zachary Porthen. The versatile prop can operate on both sides of the scrum and earned his Springbok debut at just 21 in November last year.

Human noted that Porthen has already been used at both loosehead and tighthead positions and has performed well so far. However, he emphasised that the young forward now needs consistent game time to continue his development.

Source: Briefly News