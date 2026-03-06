Stellenbosch University Primarius Resigns After Football Match-Linked Room Vandalism
- The primarius of Majuba men’s residence at Stellenbosch University has resigned following a student room vandalism incident.
- The damage reportedly followed a disagreement during a football match between Majuba and another residence
- Both the university and SAPS are investigating, and the student’s safety and dignity remain a top priority
A staff member at Stellenbosch University has resigned following a vandalism incident in a student’s room on Monday, 2 March 2026, which reportedly stemmed from a disagreement during a football match.
According to IOL, the primarius of one of the residences stepped down under pressure, a decision confirmed in a letter sent to residents.
The letter stated that he would leave his role with immediate effect pending an investigation.
“The Primarius will step down from his role with immediate effect, at least until the completion of the investigations currently underway,” it read.
In the meantime, his deputy will act in the position while the probe continues.
Bellarmine Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze face two new charges following shooting, South African debate
Student's room ransacked after football match dispute
The resignation follows an incident on Monday night when a student returned to his room at Majuba residence to find it ransacked, with bedding, furniture, and personal belongings removed. In a letter to residents, the Majuba house committee finally addressed the incident and issued an apology to the student.
“The residence leadership acknowledges the incident on Monday night, during which Kylo’s bed, mattress, and couch were removed from his room,” the letter stated.
“We recognise the emotional harm this has caused and the violation of his dignity. This behaviour goes against the values of Majuba and should never have happened.”
Stellenbosch University spokesperson Martin Viljoen confirmed that the incident is being investigated by the South African Police Service. He said the university is aware that a complaint of unlawful entry and property damage was lodged with SAPS.
Viljoen added that the incident appears to have started after a disagreement at a football match between Majuba residents and an opposing team and was reported to the residence head in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
He said the university has activated internal processes and is managing the situation according to protocol, including conducting an internal investigation and maintaining open engagement with Majuba’s leadership and residents. Investigations by both SAPS and the university are ongoing.
