An education activist is outraged after her son's room was allegedly vandalised by two white students at Stellenbosch University

Tensions reportedly arose following her son's decision to coach an external soccer team, leading to alleged threats

The mother emphasised deeper issues of racism and entitlement, seeking swift action instead of apologies

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Le Roux has expressed outrage after her son’s room was allegedly vandalised by two white students at Stellenbosch University. Image: Lindesberg/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE, STELLENBOSCH - Education activist Vanessa Le Roux has expressed outrage after her son's room was allegedly vandalised by two white students at Stellenbosch University.

Son warned that some students were unhappy

IOL reported that the incident reportedly occurred late on a Monday night, following a soccer victory celebration. Shortly after 11 pm, Le Roux said she received a message from her son showing his room in disarray, with belongings scattered and furniture missing. According to Le Roux, her son initially said he did not know who was responsible. After he consulted his housekeeper and the Prim of House Majuba, the residence chairperson, he allegedly received messages suggesting tension within the residence. Le Roux claimed the Prim implied that her son had been warned that some students were unhappy.

The tension is understood to have stemmed from her son's decision to coach a soccer team outside of his residence after a limited interest in internal residence matches the previous year. Le Roux said she immediately drove to Stellenbosch to support her son. Upon arrival, she confronted residence leadership, alleging that the Prim initially denied knowing who was involved. She further claimed that her son had been threatened with not having a place to sleep that night.

Following police intervention, Le Roux said she was provided with the names of two alleged suspects. A criminal case has since been opened. She described her son as humiliated by the incident and said she believed the matter reflected deeper issues of racism and entitlement within university spaces. Le Roux stated she was not interested in apologies and wanted swift action taken. The university had not publicly commented at the time of reporting, and investigations are underway.

Le Roux said she received a message from her son showing his room in disarray. Image: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Other university-related stories

Prof Srila Roy has resigned as head of the sociology department at the University of the Witwatersrand following public backlash over a comment she posted on X earlier this month. The controversy began after Roy shared a post on 29 February 2026 that drew widespread criticism. In response, the Wits sociology department issued a statement confirming that it had asked her to step down, describing the post as "offensive, racist and indefensible".

A protest over registrations at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg turned chaotic on 17 February 2026. The incident occurred after students gathered at the Braamfontein campus demanding urgent intervention from management. The demonstration was aimed at securing an extension to the registration deadline and allowing academically eligible students with outstanding debt to enrol.

A post of University of Pretoria students became a hit video. People had a lot to see after seeing students at the University of Pretoria, aka Tukkies, doing the most. The video of the young people turning up on the university campus sparked divided reactions. People shared their divided thoughts on the students.

Source: Briefly News