A protest over registrations at Wits escalated after security intervened during a demonstration calling for conditional enrolment and deadline extensions for students

The action was driven by financial exclusion concerns affecting academically eligible students unable to register due to outstanding historical debt and funding delays

Tensions rose on campus as security attempted to disperse protesters, leading to a confrontation that disrupted operations at the Braamfontein campus

A protest over registrations at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg turned chaotic on 17 February 2026. The incident occurred after students gathered at the Braamfontein campus demanding urgent intervention from management.

Wits security manhandled students during a campus protest. Images: @newsroomza

Source: Instagram

The demonstration was aimed at securing an extension to the registration deadline and allowing academically eligible students with outstanding debt to enrol.

Students reportedly sought a response to a memorandum addressed to the Dean of Students. Tensions escalated when campus security moved in to disperse the crowd. Their attempts to neutralise the students led to a physical confrontation.

Why the protest happened

Many students who have met academic requirements remain blocked from registering due to unpaid historical debt. Without registration, they are unable to attend lectures. They also will not be able to access campus facilities or apply for bursaries that require proof of enrolment.

Registration periods at South African universities often bring heightened anxiety. Funding delays and outstanding balances can prevent students from securing their place for the academic year. At Wits, the 2026 registration window placed similar pressure on students awaiting financial clearance.

The memorandum submitted by student representatives called for an extension of the registration process. It also requested conditional registration for those with debt. The aim was to prevent academically qualified students from being excluded purely on financial grounds.

Confrontation on campus

An Instagram clip posted on 17 February by @newsroomza shows the tense moment when security and students came face to face.

Watch the Instagram video here:

Mzansi react to the security response

South Africans were divided in the comments section of the post.

@teddy_xuhe commented:

"Free education is always a worthy pursuit. These students are protesting for registration support. Financial exclusion stops them from entering the job market. We cannot say that we care about alleviating poverty, yet we are against people accessing education."

@thedon_xavi said:

"Advice to first-years to choose things that are within your budget or NSFAS-accredited."

@karl_peter_thiel noted:

"Notice how no guns are used? I have respect for both sides. Stand up for what you believe in, but be respectful."

@calcooper_ commented:

"Many people here speak from a place of blatant ignorance and racial prejudice. We as Witsies stand with the protestors who advocate for the abolishment of unfair registration restrictions."

@jeanine_frost_22 said:

"This actually looks like the security is doing their job. Students should have more respect. This was not peaceful from their side at all."

@uberreaper noted:

"They want free education, free accommodation, and free everything. It’s called entitlement."

A general view of the Great Hall at the University of the Witwatersrand (WITS) in Johannesburg. Image: WIKUS DE WET

Source: Getty Images

More stories about security guards

Popular content creator Big Man KG surprised a security guard he had previously met with even more monetary gifts.

A woman in Cape Town shared a clip of a security guard helping a blonde woman shoot content in the distance.

A resurfaced clip revealed how David Sejobe cycled 86km daily for work, inspiring South Africans with his sacrifice and resilience.

Source: Briefly News