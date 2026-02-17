SAFA is facing fresh embarrassment after one of its own trusted service providers reportedly moved to recover outstanding fees through legal channels.

The latest money dispute adds to mounting pressure on the association, which is already battling financial instability and reputational damage.

Concerns are growing that off-field turmoil at the governing body could further disrupt national teams and grassroots football structures.

The South African Football Association finds itself in familiar territory again. This time, the pressure is not coming from an external critic or sponsor, but from its own legal representative.

The country's football motherbody is staring down fresh legal trouble after attorney Matamela Nthambeleni reportedly threatened to take the association to court over unpaid arbitration fees exceeding R300,000. The dispute adds to a growing list of financial headaches for the embattled football body, which has struggled with cash flow problems, governance concerns and ongoing legal battles in recent years.

According to News24, Nthambeleni, who has previously acted on SAFA’s behalf in disciplinary and contractual matters, is said to have issued a formal demand for payment after attempts to recover the outstanding amount failed. The invoices reportedly relate to arbitration services rendered in internal disputes.

At the time of publication, SAFA had not issued a detailed public response to the claims. However, insiders suggest delayed payments to service providers have become increasingly common as the association battles mounting debt.

SAFA financial crisis deepens as unpaid bills mount

SAFA’s financial strain is no secret. In 2025, the association’s financial statements reflected a deficit running into tens of millions of rand. The loss of major sponsors such as Absa and Nedbank further tightened the purse strings, leaving the organisation heavily reliant on grants and international funding.

Operational struggles have also spilled into public view. Reports of unpaid referees, delayed stipends for coaches and even disruptions at SAFA House due to outstanding bills have painted a troubling picture of instability.

The ongoing legal case involving SAFA president Danny Jordaan has only added to the pressure. Jordaan recently appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on fraud-related charges linked to alleged irregular expenditure during his tenure. The matter remains before the courts.

Legal costs, administrative disputes and declining sponsorship revenue have combined to stretch the association thin, raising serious questions about long-term sustainability.

Impact on South African football and Bafana Bafana

The consequences of Safa’s financial challenges go beyond boardrooms and courtrooms. When the governing body struggles, the ripple effect is felt across South African football.

From grassroots development structures to national teams such as Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana, funding uncertainty can disrupt planning, preparation and performance. Analysts argue that administrative instability often filters down to the pitch. Delays in payments, uncertainty around logistics and strained professional relationships create an environment that is far from ideal for growth and consistency.

