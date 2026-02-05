Popular content creator Big Man KG surprised a security guard he had previously met with even more monetary gifts

The man shared his selfless plans with the money after he received the giant cheque from the influencer

Internet users' hearts were filled with joy, and they applauded both men for their kindness

Big Man KG provided another helping hand to a security guard in Cape Town.

Source: Instagram

Keegan Gordon, better known online as the Good Samaritan Big Man KG, previously gifted R10 000 to a Cape Town security guard named Devin Arries, who was homeless at the time of their encounter. The two met again, and this time, Big Man KG surprised Devin with something more.

The content creator shared his video on 29 January 2026, where Devin updated him on his living arrangements.

"When you came to me, it was like you brought me some hope. I got myself out of the shelter. I'm staying at the backpackers now. I'm not homeless anymore."

Big Man KG told the man that since he posted the video, many people in his community had been touched by his story and wanted to raise more funds for him. They impressively donated R37 897 to Devin, who vowed to take 10% of the money to help others the way he had been helped.

Watch the inspiring Instagram reel below:

Big Man Kg's community's kindness moves Mzansi

Several social media users expressed how much the video touched their hearts and wished Devin all the best.

The kindness sparked positivity in the comments.

Source: UGC

After hearing about Devin's plans with the money, @carynvanderwest remarked:

"His heart. The fact that he wants to pay it forward despite his circumstances."

An emotional @_francisca.mareka confessed:

"Another day of crying for strangers on the internet."

@jiten_makan told the online community:

"I wish everyone would do something nice for their neighbour."

@joaopaulodesaude wrote in the comment section:

"What a guy. May God continue to bless you both."

