A shopper got a once-in-a-lifetime chance to fill a trolley in just 30 seconds thanks to Big Man KG’s generosity

This was after the content creator allowed the participant to pick between R3,000 cash or the trolley dash

Fans across Africa and beyond shared their excitement, gratitude, and hoped they could be presented with the opportunity

A contestant rushes through a meat aisle as the clock runs out (left), then receives his cash prize from Big Man KG (right). Images: @bigmankg/TikTok

A shopper at a local Shoprite supermarket in South Africa was put to the test recently when TikTok creator Big Man KG offered him a choice: accept R3,000 cash or have just 30 seconds to fill a trolley with groceries. The moment, captured and shared in a video posted on 7 November 2025, quickly went viral and inspired delight both in the store and across the country.

The shopper chose the dash, racing through the aisles as Big Man KG’s followers cheered him on via TikTok. With eyes on the clock, he loaded the trolley with meat, essentials, and treats. The challenge ended in cheers, hugs, and heartfelt thanks, turning an ordinary shopping trip into a story of upliftment and generosity.

Known off-screen as Keegan Gordon, Big Man KG has built a large TikTok following through shopper challenges and surprise giveaways at South African supermarkets – often spreading moments of kindness and positivity. You can find his videos at Big Man KG (@bigmankg).

Why Big Man KG’s R3K challenge matters so much right now

The challenge stands out for its generosity, especially in the current climate. Offering R3,000 in cash is a significant financial boost in South Africa, representing more than half the monthly minimum wage and covering several weeks’ essentials for a household, according to the April 2025 Household Affordability Index.

But how much can a trolley really hold? Most standard South African supermarket trolleys range from 140 litres to 210 litres in capacity. In 2025, filling such a trolley with staple groceries costs anywhere from R2,500 to well over R4,000, depending on the goods and prices. With strategy, grabbing high-value, bulk or essential items, a contestant can sometimes walk away with groceries worth as much or even more than the cash alternative.

In a time of rising living costs, with food inflation recorded at 4.5% year-on-year in September 2025 (Stats SA), both the dash and the cash choice are substantial gestures. Big Man KG’s offer is more than just spectacle. It’s real help, hope, and generosity in action.

A heartfelt moment as Big Man KG shares a hug with a young fan. Photo: @bigmankg/TikTok

TikTok comments are pure gold

The viral video sparked a flood of comments, from jokes about meat aisle tactics to heartfelt requests for the challenge to come to other regions.

@ellemars_ said:

“I won’t lie, I’d also only take from the meat aisle.”

@zarleyadeo joked:

“True South African, we go for the meat first. 😂.”

@kgmathews wrote:

“My child says we must go to every mall looking for you en when you give her one minute, she'll ask to be close to the toy section.”

@alebetswe.baatshw pleaded:

“Please come to Botswana.”

@marostarkk commented:

“Please, I need help l from Togo 🇹🇬🙏.”

@ntokozo.prudence3 suggested:

“You must also come to Groblersdal Mall, big man.”

@julyking060 invited:

“Come to Namibia one day.”

@user4365718214122 said:

“Big man, come to my town, Mpumalanga Secunda.”

@humela.msomi showed appreciation:

“Best guy in the world! ”

@mlungisi.panuel.m wrote:

“Mr Big Man, you are so kind.”

Many others filled the comments with laughter, praise, and hopes that the challenge might visit their community next.

Watch the TikTok video below:

