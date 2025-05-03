The Collen Mashawana Foundation helped a 35-year-old woman in need living with a disability by improving her everyday life

The charity organisation made a difference in Mpumalanga by assisting a mother struggling with four children

Many people were touched after seeing how quickly the Collen Mashawana Foundation worked to get the mother out of a difficult environment

One woman received some much-needed help from the Collen Mashawana Foundation. The lady who is a mother of four was living in squalor before getting assistance.

A blind mom of four finally got a new house after living in a mud house, thanks to the Mashawana Foundation. Image: collenmashawane

Details about how the woman's life improved after the Collen Mashawana Foundation's intervention touched people. The post announcing the new chapter of the woman's life made waves on social media.

Woman gets better life for her children

In various posts on X, the Collen Mashawana Foundation shared photos of a mud house that Ms. Cynthia Nompumelelo Mkhonta used to live in. The lady is a mother of four who went blind in 2022 due to illness and relied on her children and older sister. The foundation announced that they gifted her a brand new home so that she could live safely with her children, and it was built within three weeks. Cynthia received her home on 2 May 2025, and the foundation worked with Metro FM to hand over the new home. See the photos of her house before and after:

Centenarians finally get homes

Businessman and philanthropist Collen helped a 100-year-old woman who was evicted from her Soweto home. The Collen Mashawan Foundation helped the lady live in dignity once again by helping her get her marital home back in Rusternbrug, Northwest.

Briefly News reported that a 100-year-old received proper housing after applying for an RDP in 1996. The elderly woman's daughter spoke to the media and expressed how far they have come after living in a homeless shelter for years.

SA applauds woman's new home

Many people were impressed by the Collen Mashawana Foundation's effort to give back to the community. People applauded the way the foundation changed someone's life for the better.

One of the bedrooms The Collen Mashawana foundation built in home for blind woman and her children. Image: @collenmashawane

@Dlepu_Ntutuzelo said:

"Thank you DR🙏🙏may God bless you."

@Abyred6 commented:

"Such a beautiful home."

@purasto26 wrote:

"I wish there could be more people like you leader in this country 🙏🏽🙌🏽"

@PantsiMelikhaya remarked:

"Governments not prioritising the vulnerable, it's highly likely that RDP houses are given to the connected."

@pumpkinangel09 applauded Collen Mashawana:

"May God continue to shower you with His multitude of blessings my leader 🙏🏾"

@Omphemetse_Ser cheered:

"Dignity 🙏🏽"

Disabled 57-year-old gogo's life transformed by new home

Briefly News previously reported that after having lived in a dilapidated mudhouse, South African philanthropist and businessman Collen Mashawana recently blessed a disabled KZN gogo with a new home.

The grateful recipient, Thobekile Maria Dlamini, a 57-year-old woman residing in KwaNgcolosi, uses a wheelchair for mobility due to her disability after she had her leg amputated in 2015.

Together with his team of Good Samaritans, Mashawana presented her with the key to a beautiful, fully furnished home complete with electricity and water access

