Collen Mashawana, a South African philanthropist and businessman, recently donated a new home to a disabled woman in KwaNgcolosi, KwaZulu-Natal

The recipient, Thobekile Maria Dlamini, a 57-year-old wheelchair user, had been living in inhumane conditions in a dilapidated mud house

The new home is fully furnished and wheelchair-accessible and it has restored Dlamini's confidence and dignity

After having lived in a dilapidated mudhouse, South African philanthropist and businessman Collen Mashawana recently blessed a disabled KZN gogo with a new home.

Philanthropist Collen Mashawana donated a new house to a deserving gogo. Image: Collen Mashawana

Source: Facebook

Disabled woman gets a new lease on life

The grateful recipient, Thobekile Maria Dlamini, a 57-year-old woman residing in KwaNgcolosi, relies on a wheelchair for mobility due to her disability after she had her leg amputated in 2015.

"For many years, Ma Dlamini has endured inhumane living conditions, which worsened after her leg was amputated. Her previous dwelling, constructed from mud with numerous holes, allowed water to seep in whenever it rained," Mashawana shared in a Facebook post.

Together with his team of Good Samaritans, Mashawana presented her with the key to a beautiful, fully furnished home complete with electricity and water access.

"Ma Dlamini and her two children now reside in the most attractive house in their neighbourhood, restoring her confidence and dignity," said Mashawana, adding that the house includes a wheelchair-friendly bathroom.

Thobekile Maria Dlamini received a fully furnished house. Image: Collen Mashawana

Source: Facebook

Mzansi praises the kind businessman

Netizens flooded the Facebook post's comments section with praises, lauding Collen for being such a blessing to the Dlamini family.

Nomfundo Msweli reacted:

"You are such a blessing, my brother."

Avbob Dream Team replied:

"Beautiful."

Neo Malele said:

"Wow ❤️"

Zanele Phala wrote:

"Keep up the good work."

Tsakani Mandlazi said:

"Amen, Dr Collen."

Collen Mashawana builds deserving woman a home

In another story, Briefly News reported that Mr Collen Mashawana never stops giving. The selfless Mzansi businessman is helping a woman by building her a home and helping her start a business that will change her and her family’s life forever.

Mashawana uses his endless blessings to bless others. Just like with this woman, he gives them a second chance at life.

Collen took to his Twitter page to share that he is helping a woman who has been living in a tin shack. By building her a home and helping her start a business, he prays that she will be filled with hope that will lead to a brighter future.

Source: Briefly News