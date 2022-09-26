SA businessman Collen Mashawana has warmed hearts with another one of his selfless acts of kindness

This time Collen is helping a poor woman start a business, and he is also building her and her family a home

The people of Mzansi are extremely grateful for all that Mr Mashawana does and showed him, major love,

Mr Collen Mashawana never stops giving. The selfless Mzansi businessman is helping a woman by building her a home and helping her start a business that will change her and her family’s life forever.

SA businessman Collen Mashawana is making another family's life brighter by building them a home and helping them start a business. Image: Twitter / Collen Mashawana

Mashawana uses his endless blessings to bless others. Just like with this woman, he gives them a second chance at life.

Collen took to his Twitter page to share that he is helping a woman who has been living in a tin shack. By building her a home and helping her start a business, he prays that she will be filled with hope that will lead to a brighter future.

“The next time I see her, she will be receiving keys to her new home and owning her first business of supplying water to in her community. I personally look forward to witnessing what will be a new beginning filled with hope for this woman who once had no hope for the future.’

The people of Mzansi shower Mr Mashawana with gratitude

Seeing Collen helping another family filled many hearts with joy. They thanked him for his endless acts of kindness and showed their support.

Take a look at the heart-warming comments:

@Mapentz said:

“You are doing great job one brick at a time. May God richly bless you to continue blessing the less fortunate.”

@Foxy24681012 said:

“I support what you are doing. Please don't hesitate to shout out for any form of support.

“May you get strength from God to fulfil this mission.”

@manyosi62 said:

“You are an inspiration son of the soil.”

@Mvusowekhaya2 said:

“Oh brother this is so heart-warming, so marvellous, so humane I am almost in tears of joy, I wish you all the success in your business, you are fulfilling you purpose...”

@RannguWa said:

“May our good Lord bless you more, so that you can bless those who are need.”

@Philemon16 said:

“Mr Collen Mashawana SA is blessed to have you broer, May the almighty continues to bless you and increase your life span.”

Collen Mashawana commits to build home for poor unemployed woman living in shack with rare medical condition

In related news, Briefly News reported that South African entrepreneur and philanthropist Collen Mashawana continues to change the lives of the less fortunate in Mzansi, one house at a time.

The most recently answered prayers were those of Meida Ramuhala, a woman who suffered from a rare tumour on her chin, which was successfully removed. However, her living conditions proved an added burden due to her inability to find employment.

Meida’s situation was brought to the Collen Mashawana Foundation’s attention by the MEC of Limpopo Dr Phophi Ramathuba, calling for assistance.

