Businessman Collen Mashawana was contacted by the MEC of Limpopo Dr. Phophi Ramathuba to assist a lady living in dire conditions

A Facebook post revealed that Meida Ramuhala suffered from a rare tumour on her chin which got in the way of her finding employment

The Collen Mashawana Foundation to build her a new and safe home which is likely to come to fruition in a few weeks

South African entrepreneur and philanthropist, Collen Mashawana continues to change the lives of the less fortunate in Mzansi, one house at a time.

Collen Mashwana has once again committed to changing the life of a woman in need. Image: Collen Mashwana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The most recently answered prayers were those of Meida Ramuhala, a woman who suffered from a rare tumour on her chin, which was successfully removed. However, her living conditions proved an added burden due to her inability to find employment.

Meida’s situation was brought to theCollen Mashawana Foundation’s attention by the MEC of Limpopo Dr Phophi Ramathuba, calling for assistance.

“The main purpose of the visit was to assess the real situation and her daily living and activities. We witnessed her daily obstacles including the harsh reality of living in unsafe conditions.

“I made a commitment to build Meida a new and safe home, a commitment we intend to fulfill within the next couple of weeks. We hope our intervention will bring positive change to her circumstances,” said Mashawana.

Social media users were moved by the philanthropist’s undying efforts to help improve the situations of struggling members of society.

Kgadi Moabelo commented:

“Bringing change to people's lives, especially the disadvantaged ones. May God continue blessing you.”

Connie Mabale said:

“I really love what you are doing may our Almighty God bless your work, I wish I can do the same to help the underprivileged, but I believe one day God will uplift me .”

Khaya Maimane reacted:

“May the Lord continue to bless you abundantly for all you're doing.”

Msengi Mercykhathu said:

“We thank the lord because of you guys, as for MEC we love and we will continue to pray for you and the whole Limpopo health team. .”

Nyiko Edgar wrote:

“You’re doing great things, changing people's lives for the better...God bless you, Sir.”

Kind businessman Collen Mashwana hands over new home to family who lost it all during KZN floods

In another story, Briefly News reported that businessman, Collen Mashwana through his non-governmental organisation, the Collen Mashwana Foundation, was able to come to the aid of a heartbroken KZN family who lost their home during the floods that ravaged the province in April.

Briefly News previously reported that during the floods, more than 8 000 people lost their homes completely while more than 13 000 residents' homes were partially destroyed. The KZN government previously stated that it planned to place at least 1 800 people who had lost their homes in temporary housing.

Mashwana shared a video on Facebook of the emotional handover which shows the official proceedings as well as the Madlala family entering their new fully furnished abode.

