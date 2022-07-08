After learning of a family who tragically lost their home during the KZN floods, Businessman, Collen Mashwana stepped in to help

More than 8 000 people lost their homes completely while more than 13 000 residents' homes were partially destroyed in KZN

Mashwana’s foundation was able to bless the family with a fully furnished 4-bedroom house with electricity and water

Businessman, Collen Mashwana through his non-governmental organisation, the Collen Mashwana Foundation, was able to come to the aid of a heartbroken KZN family who lost their home during the floods that ravaged the province in April.

A family who was victim to the KZN floods was blessed with a new house by Collen Mashwana. Image: Collen Mashwana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Briefly News previously reported that during the floods, more than 8 000 people lost their homes completely while more than 13 000 residents' homes were partially destroyed. The KZN government previously stated that it planned to place at least 1 800 people who had lost their homes in temporary housing.

Mashwana shared a video on Facebook of the emotional handover which shows the official proceedings as well as the Madlala family entering their new fully furnished abode.

“Through God’s grace, we managed to build the Madlala Family a new home in 4 Weeks. Their beautiful 90-square meter home has 4 bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen, bathroom, ceiling, tiles, electricity, and water. The home was handed over to them fully furnished with double beds, bunk beds for the little ones, bedding and blankets, Flat TV Screen, dining room tables and chairs, couches, etc.”

The philanthropist also added that as a foundation, they hoped to restore hope and dignity to many elderly citizens, child-headed families, and people living with disabilities throughout Africa.

South African social media users were touched by the selfless donation and flooded the post with love and positive comments:

Fushy Matyolo said:

“And no am not crying ...am not, it's the onion ❤️. To God be the glory .”

Sakhile Kubheka replied:

“To God be the glory for such a wonderful thing he did for The Madlala Family. To see the House completed and everything done as Promised we serve a wonderful God as for me and the guys who draw the plan and the ones who dig those trenches one day God will answer our prayers.”

Emmanuel Mokhawane wrote:

“Thank you Sir for changing your world and making it a better place. You are a great inspiration to me Mr Collen Mashawana. God bless you Richly Sir.”

Gogo who lived in mud house since 1998 gets new house from the Collen Mashwana Foundation

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African gogo, Florah Masakona Munyai had been living in a mud house since 1998 before the Collen Mashwana Foundation built her a beautiful home.

Community leaders in Mamuhohi Village in Venda introduced the 67-year-old to entrepreneur and philanthropist, Collen for the first time in August 2018.

It was during this time that he was briefed about her circumstances, living conditions, and assessed the state of the mud house she was living in. The foundation committed to come back and assist.

