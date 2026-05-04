Johann Rupert’s business empire continued to grow in 2026, with Reinet reporting assets of over R127 billion

From luxury brands to healthcare and telecoms, Rupert’s companies under Remgro, Richemont, and Reinet showed how diversified his global influence has become

Recent changes in Rupert’s portfolio, including major asset sales and restructures, signalled a shift in strategy while maintaining strong financial growth

South Africa’s richest man, Johann Rupert, continues to expand his business empire, with new figures showing the scale of his global investments. His Luxembourg-based investment vehicle, Reinet Investments, recently reported a net asset value of about R127.8 billion by the end of March 2026.

The picture on the left showed South Africa's billionaire Johan Rupert. Image: Golden Generation

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The increase reflects steady growth across its portfolio, despite major changes over the past year. Reinet has sold off long-standing stakes, including shares in British American Tobacco and the UK-based Pension Insurance Corporation. These moves marked a shift away from legacy investments tied to the Rupert family’s earlier business roots.

According to Business Tech, Rupert’s empire stretches far beyond Reinet. His influence spans three major powerhouses: Remgro, Richemont, and Reinet itself. Together, they form one of the most diversified business networks in Africa and globally.

Richemont, in particular, anchors Rupert’s global luxury footprint. The group owns high-end brands such as Cartier and Montblanc, alongside fashion, jewellery, and watchmaking houses. Meanwhile, Remgro focuses on investments closer to home, including healthcare, food production, insurance, and telecommunications.

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How did Johan Rupert make his money?

One of Remgro’s biggest holdings is Mediclinic, a major private healthcare provider operating across Southern Africa, Switzerland, and the Middle East. The company was taken private in 2023 through a multi-billion rand deal, further consolidating Rupert’s control.

The group also holds stakes in major consumer and industrial businesses. Through its involvement in Heineken Beverages, Remgro has exposure to brands like Savanna, Windhoek Lager, and Nederburg. However, the investment has faced challenges, with value write-downs affecting returns since the merger.

In the food sector, Remgro maintains a strong grip on RCL Foods, which recently spun off its Rainbow Chicken division into a separately listed entity. The move reflects ongoing restructuring within Rupert’s portfolio to unlock value and streamline operations. Beyond traditional industries, Rupert’s reach extends into tech and infrastructure. Investments include fibre networks like Vumatel, insurance through OUTsurance, and even venture capital platforms backing startups across Africa and beyond.

Despite these vast holdings, Reinet is often seen as the quieter part of the empire. Yet its recent asset growth and strategic reshuffling show it remains a key player in Rupert’s long-term strategy. With an estimated net worth of over $11 billion, Rupert’s business journey traces back to his father’s tobacco company in the 1940s. Today, that legacy has evolved into a global empire spanning luxury goods, finance, healthcare, and infrastructure.

The visual showed a wine farm in Stellenbosch. Image: Golden Generation

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3 Other Briefly News stories about Joharn Rupert

South Africa’s richest man, Johann Rupert, owns one of the most jaw-dropping car collections in the Southern Hemisphere.

Johann Rupert’s Luxembourg-based investment fund, Reinet, has reached a net asset value of R127.8 billion; sparking reactions.

South African entrepreneur giant Nathan Kirsh’s sale of his United States business has made him richer than Johann Rupert.

Source: Briefly News