Philanthropist and businessman Collen Mashawana finally handed over a new home to a KZN gogo

The sweet senior citizen's residence was destroyed earlier on in the year due to the KZN floods, which also affected many others

Peeps were utterly happy for the sweet gogo, and many others praised Colleen for his continued help

Stepping into a new home can be a very joyful event, and that's exactly what happened when a sweet gogo got handed over a new home by Collen Mashawana.

Businessman Collen Mashawana finally gave a sweet KZN gogo keys to her new home, and SA adored the act. Images: Collen Mashawana/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The announcement was made from the official Collen Mashawana page in a post on Facebook. Folks came from far and wide to express their gratitude toward the entrepreneur and to share how happy they are for the senior citizen.

Gogo Maphumulo was a victim of the flooding earlier this year in KZN, where her mud hut had been destroyed. The Collen Mashawana Foundation, in partnership with Ukhozi FM and Old Mutual, built the lady a fully furnished two-bedroom house to assist her.

Spar also got in on the altruistic endeavor by giving Gogo Maphumulo a grocery voucher valued at R5 000. She wasn't the only one happy about the occasion, peeps across Mzansi shared their joy for her and commended Collen for his good work. See the responses below:

Selai Malebana Sikhwivhilu said:

"Happiness on gogo's face melts the heart, thanks to you and your team, you're doing amazing jobs"

Minah Matlala commented:

"Aawwn We are happy for you too Mama!"

Filwe KeFilwe-Filwe mentioned:

"So satisfying to watch You can tell gogo is over the moon "

Lavender Zengeni shared:

"Keep up the good work Mr Mashawana... God bless u for making Gogo smile."

BhekaniSipho Mrube Memela posted:

"You are doing a great job Mr Mashawana, may God continue filling your pockets since you are always sharing with those who are poor."

Takalani Ralephata said:

"Keep up the good work I pray one day you will be our president."

Mandla KaMavuso commented:

"Collen human dignity restored. My dream is to be like you. I believe we need many Collens in this world for a better world."

Londani Sikhomo mentioned:

"This is beautiful. God bless you, Mr Mashawana."

