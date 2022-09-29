The Department of Education in Mpumalanga has raised concern about the alarming rate of teenage pregnancy

Twitter page @AdvoBarryRoux shared stats revealing that 91k learners from Mpumalanga fell pregnant in 2021

The numbers left many Mzansi citizens angered and sad, claiming the parents of these children need to step up

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Teenage pregnancy is a humanitarian crisis in South Africa. With 91k learners from Mpumalanga having fallen pregnant in 2021 alone, the people of Mzansi are extremely concerned.

91k learners from Mpumalanga fell pregnant in 2021, of which some were between the ages of 10 and 14. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Children have far too much freedom nowadays, and parents are not as involved in their lives as they used to be. Put GBV on top of this all, and it results in the heart-breaking situation the teenage females of SA are in.

A Learner Pregnancy Prevention and Management Policy Workshop took place in Mbombela this week, and this is where the shocking stats were presented, reported IOL.

Widely followed Twitter page @AdvoBarryRoux shared the shocking statistic, revealing that a large group of the 91k pregnant students were between the ages of 10 and 14… absolutely devastating!

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“In Mpumalanga 91 000 learners fell pregnant last year. Some of the learners who fell pregnant were between the ages of 10 and 14.”

The people of Mzansi had heavy hearts after reading the statistics

While it is no secret that many teenagers in SA are falling pregnant, seeing these alarming numbers put a lump in many people’s throats. Most believe it boils down to upbringing and that the parents of these children need to be held accountable.

Take a look at what some SA citizens had to say:

@IamNtabiso said:

“ parents abusy adansela amapiano and creating TikTok content while ingane zikhulelwa on the side.”

@wgodfrey32 said:

“The stats need to be drilled down to fathers of these unborn babies so that we can know where the problem is.”

@masandawana44 said:

“Mpumalanga is not education loving province, people move from other provinces to take high positions in public and private sectors while locals are there, it starts at school.”

@RoyaleT083 said:

“Our fathers and mothers during apartheid they fought for better future better life and wished us to be a better people for tomorrow but guess what we appreciate them with this? Youth of South Africa has to do better including me ain't 100% pure.”

@Gqhirha_SN said:

“I once went to a club/tavern in one of Nelspruit Kasi, it felt like I was at a junior primary school function. Kids all over, u could tell some can't even bath themselves well mara amajita were busy with them”

@Jenny_msJ said:

"Be brave": Locals join heads and give student advice about exposing her pregnancy to her family

In related news, Briefly News reported that a young KwaZulu-Natal university student has found herself in a very difficult situation after falling pregnant while still studying. According to the woman who called a local radio station, she does not know how to break the news to her very religious and very strict parents.

"A 22-year-old KZN student has shared her pregnancy ordeal with a local radio station. In her communication with the station, she shared that she is afraid to tell her conservative family that she has fallen pregnant while at university.

"She also shared that she grew up in a very religious family that believes that a woman should only be with a child after she has married. What would be your advice to her?”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News