A prestigious hotel approached a young farmer to become a chicken supplier and inspired South Africans in the process

The agricultural industry still remains heavily dominated by men, with only 20% of the farm units in Mzansi being run by women

The announcement was tremendously inspirational to SA's netizens, who were motivated to work hard

An ambitious and independent woman caught a major W by being approached by a prestigious hotel to supply them with chickens.

A reputable hotel approached a determined young farmer to supply them with chicken, motivating South Africans. Images: @TheYoungFarmer/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@TheYoungFarmer made the grand announcement in a Twitter post that quickly went viral. The news was also accompanied by what she did to get the hotel's attention. Parts of the caption read:

"A prestigious hotel saw my post and have put me on as a supplier. Keep posting you really never know who’s watching."

That sentence inspired peeps to send pictures of their own hustles on the site. What makes the achievement even more impressive is the odds that are stacked against women in the industry.

According to News24, out of the 40 122 farm units here, only 20% were owned and operated by women. The statistics make the young farmer's achievement even more impressive. South Africans were impressed too, and shared their own businesses. See the comments below:

@AsidiSalama posted:

@AbiegaelWinnie commented:

"Good Job. Great to see a fellow woman conquering it out there. All the best "

@Sethwale_Nkosi mentioned:

"Chicken looks appetizing, BUT the wrapping is really bad, where are you based?"

@SorungbeWale said:

"Proud of you! Great Nation! Great Ladies Like You! Go for it Female Mentor "

@Vosen_david shared:

@Avenger4Christ said:

"This inspired me. Thank you. I'll continue advertising "

@Dawudi11 mentioned:

"I hav been posting about my optical frames for a long tym but I know one day one ,one day... "

@kirafiagas commented:

"Insist on payments immediately after delivery. These guys can easily sink your hustle. Congratulations and good luck."

