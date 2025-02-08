An elderly woman who is more than a century old at long last received what she was promised by the government after apartheid

The lady named Gogo Lucy Rasiboka will finally be able to live a settled life after years of moving since the forced removals in South Africa before democracy

The Gauteng MEC of human settlements and the MMC for human settlements in Johannesburg got involved in giving the woman a house

Gogo Lucy Rasiboka is off to a good year after years of displacement as she'll settle in Soweto. The elderly woman experienced hardships during and after apartheid, but government officials recently stepped up to make her life better.

A 105-year-old woman got the keys to her RDP house after she waited since 1996. Image: Brent Stirton / Willie B. Thomas

Source: Getty Images

The Gauteng MEC of human settlements, Tasneem Motara, and the MMC for human settlements, Mlungisi Mabaso, in the City of Johannesburg, made an appearance to change the life of a woman who is more than 100 years old. Gogo Lucy Rasiboka led a tough life before the recent improvement in her living experience.

100-year-old finally gets a home

Gogo Lucy Rasiboka, who is 105 years old, finally got the keys to an RDP house after waiting for several decades. According to Zimoja, her home comes after she lived through apartheid evictions and had to rent while barely making ends meet. Gogo Rasiboka was living in a homeless shelter in Johannesburg CBD in 2016 with her 61-year-old daughter Phillis Rasiboka.

Gogo Rasiboka's daughter explained that their family originally came from Limpopo but moved to Alexandra in 1940. The family then moved to Soweto, where they had a house until someone claimed that they had bought it. Phillis has been moving from one place to the next with her mother since her father died. They had a shack in Freedom Park just before they moved to the homeless shelter.

RDP housing delivered after 30 years

Gauteng's MEC and MMC have given 47 houses to a selected few in Lufhereng, Soweto, as part of the housing project. eNCAreported that Gogo Rasiboka waited nearly 30 years for her house after signing up in 1996. Although she has a home now, it is a bittersweet victory as the 100-year-old now struggles with cognitive impairment.

105-year-old Gogo Rasiboka is one of the few who have received a much-needed RDP house as the government project is poorly funded. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Government officials said they are restricted by a budget in terms of how many homes they can complete. Speaking about the project's impact, Gogo Rasiboka's daughter said that she is relieved that her mother finally has a bedroom and bathroom of her own to Comfortably watch TV. Phillis said:

"It feels like we're finally progressing, even the kids are happy to say we are going to gogo's."

