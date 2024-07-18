Global site navigation

Technology Making Life Easier: Interior Designer Transforms RDP House in a Click of a Button
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A woman on TikTok showed off her interior design skills
  • The lady plugged her followers with the software she uses to transform homes into luxurious sanctuaries
  • Netizens praised netizens the talented lady and enjoyed a consultation in the comments 

A woman on TikTok showed her fans what she uses to turn RDP homes into luxurious sanctuaries.

Woman shows off Technological skills
A woman showed Mzansi how she uses technology to style RDP homes. Image: @esam.m20
Source: TikTok

The Interior Designer uses a website called Homestyler to satisfy her clients’ desires.

Interior Designer transforms RDP house in a click of a button 

One of a human’s goals in life is to live in their dream home. Some people cannot afford to buy mansions that stalk the beach and instead settle for RDP houses.

RDP homeowners, too, want to taste a bit of luxury and try to find ways and pieces to elevate their homes. A hun on TikTok who happens to be an interior designer shared how she turns RDP homes into luxurious sanctuaries with a click of a couple of buttons.

The lady, Esam, uses a website called Homestyler to modernise and elevate a dull home. The clip she shared on TikTok wowed many looking for cheaper alternatives to upgrading their homes.

Esam captioned her clip:

“Client asked for interior for an RDP house.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to woman’s innovative interior design skills

A woman on TikTok showed how she turns dull homes into luxurious sanctuaries with just a click of a few buttons. Netizens had serious questions and a lot to ask in the comments:

@Lapos loved the lady's work:

"People worth following."
'MmewaLuthando made a confession:
"I need to learn how to do this, I would renovate my dream house everyday."

@Mila was already talking business:

"If I send u my house plan can you design it and how much do you charge?"

@JleeRoger found the missing piece to his home project:

"I’m busy with my master bedroom extension and this design tool will help thank you . Do you also get the design approved with authority?"

Young gent moves out of shack and builds new home from scratch

Briefly News also reported that a young man on TikTok shared an inspiring clip of himself building his new home from scratch.

Ray has been saving money to build his dream home for a while, and his dream is a reality. Cashbuild has been his go-to place for building materials and homeware essentials.

