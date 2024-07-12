A man on TikTok showed off his skills in transforming a basic shack into a luxurious experience

The talented man built a mansion-like shack that has modern furniture that gives off great charm in the home

Mzansi is in love with the man’s work and has consulted with him in the comments section

South African citizens are considering ditching their brick homes for the affordable, luxurious shacks that a Mzansi man has been advertising on TikTok.

A skilled gent impressed Mzansi with his ability to turn a basic shack into a mansion. Image: @modern_shack

The modern shacks give off a stunning contemporary and luxurious vibe from the exterior to the interior.

Mzansi’s luxurious homes on a budget

It is no secret that the housing issue is one of the biggest problems in South Africa. The issue has birthed a tsunami of homelessness issues, backroom rentals and many other problematic issues that come with the scarcity of affordable homes.

A talented man on TikTok might have found a suitable solution to the housing issue in South Africa. The gent turns basic-looking shacks into modern, luxurious homes that Mzansi citizens have been obsessed with since he started posting them on his TikTok.

South Africa’s solution to the housing issue

The gifted gent has proven his shacks, like brick homes, are safe and cosy. Some have patios; some have huge verandas with impressive architecture. The shack master chooses mesmerising colours for the interior. He works a lot with marble walls, laminated floors, and modern kitchen and bathroom essentials to elevate the shack and give it a luxurious feel.

America has been applying the modern luxurious shack theory for decades as most homes are made of wood, not bricks, resembling luxurious Wendy houses. Mzansi is in love with the gent’s work and left excellent comments on the post:

@OG STACCZ will not be pouring money into bonds:

"I ain't never buying a house anymore that's what I want right there."

@user507969060873 is obsessed with the elevated shacks:

"Now that's top notch shack, just like America's building Wendy houses. eseng mkhukhu. I love."

