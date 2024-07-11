A video of a home being built went viral online, leaving many people in Mzansi amazed by the outcome

The footage gained a massive attraction, gearing over 1.8 million views, thousands of likes and comments

Social media users reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments section with inquiries, while some simply gushed over the house

One single-storey home was turned into a dream house that wowed many people online, and the video went viral.

A video showcases a single-storey home being revamped into a dream house. Image: @thabiso_tenchi

Source: TikTok

Home improvement wows SA

A house improvement project has gained massive popularity on social media, and people were amazed by how the home was transformed.

The footage shared by @thabiso_tenchi on TikTok shows a photo of the house before it was renovated into a double-storey home. The video gradually showcases how the living space is being revamped.

@thabiso_tenchi then unveiled the home's outcome, and oh boy, it looked stunning, leaving netizens in awe. The company revealed in the comments that it took them three months to revamp the home.

The clip became a viral hit on the video platform, gathering over 1.8 million views and thousands of likes and comments within a few days of its publication.

Take a look at the amazing transformation below:

Mzansi was impressed by the house

The online community did not shy away from gushing over the house; some were ready to build their dream home with the company's help.

Kelebogile Rampou said:

"Saving my R1M to spend on you. Great work Thabiso."

LTPlaatjie expressed:

"Beautiful. If you don’t, please share builder details. Thank you."

Lerato added:

"Big ups to you Thabiso, clean work also for the fact that you respond to people's questions."

Mosiga_b2 simply said:

"Your work is beautiful."

