Collen Mashawana and his amazing team helped a 100-year-old gogo who had been evicted from her home in Soweto

They got her back to her marital home in Rustenburg while the eviction situation was seen to by family members

The people of Mzansi commended Collen and his team on their incredible work, showering them with blessings

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Selfless Mzansi businessman Collen Mashawana heard that a gogo, who is 100, was evicted from her home in Soweto, so he stepped in to help.

Collen Mashawana helped an elderly lady find a safe place to stay while her family sorted out a sticky situation. Image: Facebook / Collen Mashwana

Source: Facebook

Could you imagine putting a 100-year-old woman out on to the street? Collen and his team were shocked and knew they had to step in.

Taking to his Facebook page, Collen explained that the elderly woman was “reportedly evicted from a house in Soweto, a matter that is currently being resolved by her family and the buyer of the house.”

Learning that she owned another home in Rustenburg, Collen and his team made arrangements for her to go there while the matter was resolved. He shared some sweet pictures of their meeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

” Our mission at the Foundation is to improve the lives of seniors in South Africa and ensure they have adequate housing and resources so they can maintain their dignity and live the lives they deserve.

“We will continue to love and protect the rights of the elderly. Together we stand, divided we fall.”

The people of Mzansi thank Collen for assisting the gogo

People flooded the comment section with gratitude, agreeing with Collen that people need to take more responsibility when it comes to their elders.

Take a look at a few of the comments:

Lindokuhle Majola said:

“My plans are to prosper you and not to harm you, says the Lord. Stay blessed Mister ”

Thuli Mocumie said:

“May your good work continue and abundant grace upon your life.”

Kgaugelo Kgopa said:

“Ncoo I'm glad something was done with her situation, keep up the good work.”

Hulisani Nemaxwi said:

“The work you do leadership always makes me smile and inspired by your positive attitude.”

Daisy Kgomo said:

“Keep up the good work! proud of you ”

Collen Mashawana shares heartfelt post about why he is so committed to building homes, Mzansi applauds

In related news, Briefly News reported that philanthropic businessman Collen Mashawana is a seriously good guy. He shared a heartfelt post about why he is so committed to building homes for the less fortunate, which Mzansi wholeheartedly loved.

The inspirational post was uploaded to Facebook, where many of the selfless entrepreneur's fans shared their thoughts on his statement. Collen Mashawana has helped many disadvantaged individuals over the years, and the first two sentences to his post highlight this:

"I want to build beautiful & safe homes for our grandmothers & grandfathers. I want those living with disabilities to know that I think of them all the time."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News