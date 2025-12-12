Grocery shopping hits hard during the festive season as South Africans stock up for holiday cooking and big family gatherings

Briefly News compared 10 essential items on Checkers Sixty60 and the Woolworths app to see how prices differ

A financial analyst also weighed in, offering insight into why shoppers are paying closer attention than ever

December is here, and with it comes a mix of excitement and financial anxiety. Groceries alone take a massive bite out of household budgets, especially as families plan for visitors, celebrations, and long school holidays.

Considering the high cost of living, more shoppers are comparing prices online before even setting foot in a store. To help stretch every rand, Briefly News analysed 10 essential household items using prices listed on the Checkers Sixty60 and Woolworths apps.

1. Maize Meal (White Star 10kg)

If your festive season does not include a plate of pap, are you even South African? Lol! A 10kg bag of White Star Super Maize Meal costs R143.99 at Woolworths, while Checkers lists the same bag for R137.99. It is not a massive difference at first glance, but maize meal is a staple that moves fast in many households. For shoppers buying it monthly or even twice a month, that R6 saving starts feeling very real.

2. Sunflower cooking oil (2L)

Cooking oil is basically liquid gold these days. So shoppers will appreciate the lower price at Woolworths. Their 2L bottle comes in at R84.99, compared to Checkers’ R89.99. It is a small win, but considering how much oil goes into preparing lots of meals, every rand helps.

3. Chicken portions (drumsticks and thighs)

Chicken is a survival item for many South Africans. It is versatile and filling. Woolworths offers a 1.8kg tray of drumsticks and thighs for R210.43, while Checkers sells a 1kg pack of individually wrapped portions for R142.48.

4. Free-range eggs (18-pack)

For most homes, eggs are a must-have, whether you are baking, serving breakfast, or even whipping up quick lunches. Woolworths has its free-range 18-pack priced at R109.99, while Checkers’ Simple Truth equivalent sits at R84.99. A R25 difference on an item that gets used constantly makes this one of the more impactful comparisons on the list.

5. Potatoes (2kg)

Potatoes are the MVPs of vegetables! Roasted, mashed, fried, or thrown into a stew, potatoes always understand the assignment. Woolworths sells a 2kg bag for R44.99, while Checkers lists theirs at R54.99. Woolies takes the lead here with a R10 saving, which is especially helpful for larger families who go through multiple bags throughout the month.

6. Long Life Full Cream Milk (6 × 1L)

This is where the price gap becomes impossible to ignore. Woolworths’ six-pack of full cream long-life milk costs R119.99, while Checkers comes in significantly cheaper at R99.99. Having kids at home, visitors popping in for tea, and cereal bowls being filled nonstop, a R20 difference on a staple like milk makes a big impact on grocery budgets.

7. Smooth Peanut Butter (400g)

Peanut butter is a must for school-holiday sandwiches, snacks, and quick breakfasts. Woolworths’ 400g jar costs R51.99, while Checkers’ housebrand version is priced at R36.99. That is a massive R15 difference, making this one of the standout savings of the comparison.

8. Instant Coffee (Jacobs Krönung 200g)

One thing the festive season demands is energy, and plenty of people rely on caffeine for that boost. Coffee lovers do not need to compare apps, as both Woolies and Checkers stores list the 200g jar of Jacobs Krönung at R209.99. Convenience is the deciding factor for this item.

9. 2 Ply toilet paper (9-pack)

Toilet paper is one of those items you only notice when it is finished. Woolworths’ 9-pack goes for R79.99, while Checkers’ equivalent is listed at R74.99. That R5 difference may seem small, but on items purchased frequently, it adds up over time.

10. Washing Powder (OMO 2kg)

From beach days to braais, the festive season brings loads of washing. Luckily for OMO lovers, the 2kg washing powder stays consistent across both retailers at R109.99. Shoppers can go with whichever store is closer, faster, or offering delivery promos.

A financial expert, Matome Raphadu, explained why making financial decisions during this season is so important:

During December people host, travel, and shop more, and that can lead to impulse spending. Comparing prices across retailers helps shoppers stay in financial control. South Africans should set a clear festive spending limit and prioritise essentials first so that when January arrives, they are not left struggling to cover the basics."

