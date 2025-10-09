A local woman shares how she manages to feed her large family each week, prioritising essentials like snacks and quick meals for her kids, and her grocery haul shows the importance of planning and budgeting to stay within a reasonable cost.

By buying in bulk and taking advantage of discounts, families can reduce grocery expenses, and meal planning also plays a role in avoiding unnecessary purchases and minimising food waste.

The video offers a look at the everyday challenges of managing a family of six. From adjusting dinner schedules to dealing with rising grocery costs.

A TikTok video uploaded by a local mom on 6 October 2025 shows her weekly grocery haul from Checkers and Woolworths by showing what groceries are bought weekly and how planning and smart shopping help manage the cost for a family of six.

A South African mom shows how she spends R4K weekly on groceries for her family. Image: Isabel Pavia/Getty Images and @house_of_j /TikTok.

A mom of 4 offered a detailed look into her weekly grocery shopping for her family of 6. The haul, which includes fresh bananas, blueberries, veggies and 2-minute noodles, three water bottles for the kids, two bottles for her toddlers, and various snacks, gives a clear picture of the volume of groceries needed to feed a large family.

Smart shopping for large families

In the video, @house_of_j not only shows the scale of her grocery needs but also reveals how she manages to budget for her family of six. One of the key points she makes is the importance of planning. Large families often have to prioritise certain items, such as snacks, drinks and quick meals that are kid-friendly, as they tend to be eaten quickly. House of J's haul shows this reality, with a focus on foods that are both practical and easy to prepare for her children.

For families who are looking to manage their grocery budgets more effectively, there are a few strategies that can help keep costs down. Buying in bulk is one effective method, especially for non-perishable items like pasta, rice or canned goods. These purchases are more economical in the long run, and looking for special offers and promotions goes a long way.

Cooking on a budget

Meal planning is another strategy that can help keep grocery costs under control. By planning meals ahead of time, families can avoid impulse buys and reduce food waste. This guarantees that everything bought has a purpose, making it easier to stick to a budget and avoid unnecessary purchases. Though House of J doesn't specifically mention her meal planning strategy, it's clear from the video that careful consideration goes into what is purchased each week.

Followers were impressed with the R4000 grocery haul feeding this family of six. Image: Luis Alvarez/Getty Images.

Ultimately, House of J's grocery haul is more than just a shopping list; it's a reflection of the realities that many families face when it comes to budgeting for food and managing the needs of a large household.

By sharing her experiences, she opens up a conversation about the rising cost of groceries and the creative ways families are adjusting to make ends meet. This video is a reminder that with some planning and smart shopping strategies, it's possible to stay on top of household expenses without sacrificing quality or convenience.

user3232730423073 asked:

"Do you guys use 20K pm for groceries?"

Eunique Loth wrote:

"Love this 🥰❣"

Mari 🤓 said:

"Wait....you had kids....and you look like that? My flab and I will be jumping off a cliff now. 😭"

Bronwyn Pearce commented:

"I wish Woolies would make extra lean hamburger patties and meatballs."

Ms K wrote:

"The snacks are the most expensive 🤣 these kids eat too much, tell me something new! Same here 😭🤣🤣"

sylviadosramos stated:

"Please share the chicken frikaddel recipe, coconut sauce sounds intriguing 😁"

EstelleSummee said:

"So are you boycotting your MIL Wednesday’s dinner 😂😂😂😂"

Ms K commented:

"This one is a lot. Hey,. For a week 😭😭😭"

Watch the TikTok video below:

