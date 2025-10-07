Grocery Hacks to Beat South African Food Inflation

Renier Botha is a Cape Town-based entrepreneur and financial lender with over 13 years’ experience in the short-term lending space, supporting individuals and families across South Africa. He is passionate about turning his financial acumen into real-life budgeting and saving advice for modern life.

As food inflation continues to bite into household budgets, many South Africans are struggling to stretch their rands at the supermarket.

Botha stresses that these strategies require a combination of planning, attention, and consistency. Image: Supplied

Renier Botha, founder of Southern Finance, said small, strategic changes to shopping habits can lead to substantial savings. Food prices may be rising, but consumers can take control of their spending with the right approach. By planning, timing purchases, and making informed choices, households can significantly reduce their grocery bills without compromising quality.

Botha highlights ten practical grocery hacks

Shop on specific days

Supermarkets often reduce prices on perishable items after the weekends to clear stock. Botha explained that shopping on Sunday afternoon or Monday morning can net discounts on fresh produce, bakery items, and meat.

2. Plan around store promotions

Most major chains operate on weekly promotional cycles, often starting mid-week. Aligning your shopping list with these cycles can save up to 15% per visit.

3. Buy in bulk where possible

Non-perishable staples, such as rice, pasta, and canned goods, can be purchased in larger quantities during promotions. Botha noted that bulk buying reduces the per-unit cost by up to 25%, provided you store items properly to avoid waste.

4. Leverage loyalty programs

Many South African retailers offer generous loyalty schemes, yet most consumers fail to maximise them. He said that scanning your cards at every purchase, tracking points, and redeeming strategically for discounts on essentials.

5. Compare unit prices, not package prices

Sticker prices can be misleading. Always calculate the cost per kilogram or litre to determine the best deal. The largest pack isn’t always the cheapest per unit.

6. Shop for fresh produce at optimal times

Early mornings or late afternoons can offer the best prices, as supermarkets adjust for freshness. Butcher meat is often discounted on Mondays when weekend stock is cleared.

7. Use a detailed shopping list

Impulse purchases can add 10–15% to your grocery bill. Botha recommends planning meals for the week and sticking strictly to the list to avoid overspending.

8. Switch to store brands

Private-label products often match name-brand quality but cost 30–40% less. He explained that many consumers overlook these savings because they assume a higher price equals higher quality, which isn’t always true.

9. Consider price-matching

Retailers such as Checkers will match competitor prices if proof of a current promotion is shown. For households willing to do a bit of comparison shopping, this can result in meaningful savings.

10. Monitor digital and app-based deals

Many supermarkets run app-exclusive promotions, flash sales, and reward points offers. Using these tools consistently helps shoppers stay ahead of rising costs.

Strategies require planning, attention, and consistency

“Small changes in shopping behaviour compound over time. Families who implement even a few of these tips can see savings of 20–30% on their grocery bills each month,” he said.

For South African households navigating the pressures of food inflation, Botha’s advice is simple: plan your shop, shop smart, and take advantage of available tools. By adopting these hacks, families can maintain nutritious diets while keeping spending under control.

“Grocery shopping doesn’t have to feel like a financial squeeze. With preparation and a few strategic choices, you can stretch your rands further every month,” Botha concluded.

