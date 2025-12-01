As the holiday season approaches, many South Africans are getting ready to get into the festive mood

While many would love to go on vacation and visit new places, the state of the economy forces a lot of us to stay firmly at home

Briefly News takes a look at how Mzansi locals can enjoy one of the best destinations in the world on a strict budget that won't dent the wallet

Ke Dezemba and you want to try something new? You’ve seen the celebs and the influencers jetting to Dubai and you also want to see what the hype is about?

Briefly News previously reported on a young woman from London wow'ing Mzansi with her breathtaking Dubai adventure, showcasing a day filled with elegance, culture, and luxury.

It could be you.

Here’s a simple fact guide on how you can make that a reality. This guide includes when it’s the cheapest to travel, what you can realistically do, and exactly what South Africans require to get in and get around beautiful Dubai.

When is it actually the cheapest to fly out?

The cheapest time to travel to Dubai is June to September (peak summer)

Temperatures regularly hit 40 - 48 °C with high humidity, it’s brutal, but that’s exactly why everything drops in price.

Return flights from Johannesburg or Cape Town routinely fall to around R6 500 - R8 500

Hotels that normally charge R4 000+ per night go as low as R2500 - R3000.

Shopping mall sales run July - August with 50–75 % off on most brands.

Desert safaris, dhow cruises and even indoor skiing are heavily discounted because fewer tourists brave the heat.

Shoulder months (April - May and October - early November) are the compromise. There are still affordable flights at around R8 000 - R10 000 and bearable weather of approximately 30 - 38 °C.

Unfortunately, December - February is high season with flights easily topping R14 000 - R20 000 and hotels triple. However, what’s a little splurge for Dezemba?

Visa for South Africans

South African passport holders get a free 90-day visa on arrival. Passport must be valid for at least six months and have at least two blank pages. You’ll get stamped in at the automated e-gates or regular immigration counters, which takes less than 5 minutes.

What South Africans can actually do in Dubai

Things that are free (or almost free)

Walk the Dubai Marina and JBR beachfront at night. See stunning lights and street performers.

Watch the Dubai Fountain show every 30 min outside Burj Khalifa.

Wander the old quarters: Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, the Spice Souk and Gold Souk in Deira.

Public beaches: Kite Beach, JBR Open Beach, La Mer, all have free entry.

Things that are cheap(ish)

Big Bus hop-on hop-off costs about R800 - R1 000 for 48 hours. This is the best way to see everything without a car.

Desert safari with BBQ dinner: R600 - R950 pp in summer

Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa Level 124/125: R1 000 - R1 300 pp if bought online in advance.

Global Village (Nov - April only): R100 entry, then food and rides are cheap.

Miracle Garden (Oct - April): R150–R200.

Things worth the splurge

Burj Al Arab high tea is about R2 500 - R3 500 pp.

Sky Views Observatory and Edge Walk or glass slide is about R1 200 - R2 000.

Atlantis Aquaventure waterpark will break your bank by about R1 800 - R2 200. It’s cheaper if bundled with hotel stays in summer.

Money and costs in 2025 (rough daily averages in low season)

Decent 4-star hotel near Metro: R1 400 - R2 500 per room.

Meal at a mall food court: R80 - R150.

Nice restaurant in Dubai Marina: R400 - R700 pp with alcohol.

Alcohol: very expensive in bars (R150+ for a beer).

Transport: Nol card on Metro/bus is dirt cheap at around R50 - R80 and gets you almost anywhere for the day, while Careem (local Uber) rides are R150 - R300 across town.

What you must bring or arrange

Light, breathable clothing and something modest for old Dubai and mosques (shoulders and knees covered).

Strong sunscreen (SPF 50+) and a hat because the sun is merciless.

Universal travel adaptor (UAE uses Type G plugs – same as UK, not our SA ones).

Travel insurance.

Download Careem and the RTA S’hail app before you land.

If you can handle the summer furnace, June - August is hands-down the cheapest time for South Africans to experience Dubai without feeling like you sold a kidney. The city literally pays you back in discounts for sweating it out.

Safe travels! And remember to drink water like it’s a Klippies and Coke during a Boks' game!

