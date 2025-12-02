Game presented a big sale on bike ranges for all ages, genders and stages

In addition to beating any price, Game created an opportunity for family bonding without breaking the bank with a thoughtful sale

Game's Big Festive Bicycle deals span across bikes for kids and adults, ensuring the whole family gets involved in a new skill

Game's December specials include offers on goods that will help with family time at no extra expense. Keeping the family entertained during the festive season can become a costly exercise, but not with some creative thinking.

Game reveals affordable deals suitable for the entire family. Image: Games

Source: Original

Physical activities are one of the easiest ways to create a bond in a group. Game's bicycle sale is the perfect way to start a habit to foster community while maintaining health in any family.

Game, the South African retailer, focused on encouraging healthier lifestyles with a bicycle sale. The retailer highlighted that the bike range was curated with budget and cycling experiences in mind to ensure anyone can find their perfect bike.

Game offers bicycle sale for South African families

The SA Rooibos Council (SARC) reported that 65% of South Africans said spending time with close friends and family brought them the most joy. Family time often takes the form of outings, and meals at get-togethers can fast become a money pit with families missing more creative interactions.

The University of Oxford reports that physical activity, especially outdoors, can help to raise endorphins, which fosters social bonding. Cycling can be one such pastime for the family, and Game's deals will get any family on the track to unity and fitness while saving money.

How much are Game's kids' bicycles?

Bicycles for kids starting from less than R400 set the perfect stage for any child to learn while bonding with loved ones. Game's bicycle deals for toddlers and kids include a Raleigh BMX 12-inch in pink or blue for R100 less at R399. Bigger bicycles are on sale for less with Raleigh Quest BMX and 2.0 BMX for children at R799 from R999. For children motivated by themed bicycles, the Movelo Princess BMX is available for R200 less than usual.

Game's bicycle sale is the best time for South African families to start cycling as quality time. Image: Game

Source: Original

Adults can pick from a variety of bicycles to keep up with their little ones. The Movelo Trex MTB 20-inch is a major bargain with R700 off the original price. The Movelo Aluminium and Movelo Hurricane are available at R500 cheaper. Mid-sized bicycles include the Raleigh 16-inch for R1,299, down from R1,699.

Game's bicycle sale ensures that children, who stand to benefit most from family time, are included. Learning how to ride a bicycle is a milestone in every child's life. What better way to do it than with caregivers by their side? To ensure safety during any family's newfound cycling hobby, Game's specials include Kids' helmets on special for only R100 in a variety of colours. Adult helmets are only R69 more than those for children.

