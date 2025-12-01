Flying Fish's Surprisingly Good Sets event on 29 November 2025 gave Joburgers in the know a "hello Dezemba" playground

A young woman in a TikTok video who got hyped up during Oscar Mbos' set was proof of the overall vibe at Axim Aviation hangar, turned concert venue

Attendees were pleasantly surprised by the service and the quality facilities delivered at the show

Flying Fish Surprisingly Good Sets facilities for concert attendees. Image: Briefly News

Flying Fish shuttled attendees from the designated pick-up point at Fourways Mall directly to the remote venue, an aviation centre hangar that strictly limits the number of private vehicles parked on its property. For those who faced minor inconvenience due to this necessary arrangement, Flying Fish fully compensated the parking fees at the mall and ensured minimal waiting time between shuttle rotations, demonstrating a genuine commitment to a seamless customer experience

A TikTok video showed how much fun Flying Fish's Surprisingly Good Sets brought. Briefly News got an inside look at the concert and efforts to give everyone a comfortable night out.

Oscar Mbo was, as always, a local favourite and a major drawcard at the Surprisingly Good Sets. The dance floor reached a fever pitch when a young lady, stunningly dressed in a full crochet two-piece, opened a dance circle. Her flawless, energetic performance captivated onlookers who cheered her on enthusiastically as she immersed herself fully in Oscar Mbo's masterful set. Watch the lady dancing below:

Flying Fish provides comfort for concert-goers

In between the dancing, every concert-goer eventually needs a bathroom break. Initial concern momentarily flickered across attendees' faces upon seeing the row of mobile toilets. However, one woman attending the concert, who had just exited the facilities, vouched for the experience, describing the toilets as "very nice."

Despite their unassuming appearance as standard mobile toilets on the outside, they were spick-and-span on the inside. The bathroom featured a large mirror and flattering, stunning lighting, making it perfect for touch-ups. To ensure their continuous cleanliness and pristine condition, dedicated attendants were stationed outside to meticulously refresh and service the bathrooms after continuous use throughout the night.

Mobile toilets at Fyling Fish's Surpisingly Good Sets could be mistaken for lavish bathroom. Image: Briefly News

What is Surprisingly Good Sets by Flying Fish?

Attendees of the music event spotlighting the latest on the DJ scene at unexpected locations, this time an airport hangar in Lanseria, were well taken care of. Concert-goers were treated to service from the immaculately dressed bar staff. They wore charming, matching straw top hats, adding a playful touch to their uniform, and efficiently served a range of drinks within minutes of an order. The featured signature cocktail at the event spotlighted the refreshingly crisp Flying Fish, mixed into a delightful tropical pineapple combination. A full range of premium drinks and mixes was readily available to satisfy every palate.

Flying Fish barmen worked as a unit at Surprisingly Good Sets. Image: Briefly News

From the seamless logistics of the shuttle service to the high standard of unexpected comfort (including the "surprisingly nice" mobile toilets), the event delivered on its promise of an elevated, first-class experience. The energy, captured vividly by the dance moments during Surprisingly Good Sets.

Flying Fish cocktail at Surprisingly Good Sets in Lanseria. Image: Briefly News

