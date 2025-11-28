Burna Boy halted his concert mid-performance in Houston after noticing a sleeping female fan

He called out the woman and her boyfriend, demanding their removal and refusing to continue until they left the venue

Social media erupted with a mocking "sleeping trend," where fans vowed to attend his shows in pyjamas and pillows to protest the incident

Burna Boy faced backlash for kicking out a fan at his concert. Image: Burna Boy

Source: Getty Images

Burna Boy's No Sign Of Weakness Tour stop in Houston turned chaotic when the Afro-fusion star paused his set to address a sleeping audience member. Midway through his performance, the On The Low hitmaker stopped his concert to ask a man to take his lady home after noticing her sleeping during his performance.

The Nigerian muso, who partied with South African DJ Black Coffee in New York, addressed the fan and her partner. He pointed at them in front of the crowd and said, "I see you over there with your girl sleeping," potentially embarrassing them.

Attendees initially saw the interaction as funny, until Burna Boy walked away and warned that he would not perform until the fans left the venue.

The ejection, captured in fan-recorded clips, showed the couple being escorted out amid boos and flashes from phone cameras. Burna Boy resumed shortly after, but the damage was done.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Burna Boy kicks a fan during a performance

Burna Boy is no stranger to having run-ins with fans. While performing in Lagos some time ago, the Ye hitmaker got physical with a fan. The fan had ran up to him and apparently this got on the superstar's nerves as he reacted with kicking the excited fan.

Sleeping trend mocks the star

In response, fans launched a viral "sleeping trend" across TikTok and X, filming themselves pretending to nap at concerts or in public spaces while tagging Burna Boy's handle. The challenge escalated into a 'pyjama protest,' with users urging attendees of his remaining tour dates to arrive in sleepwear, armed with pillows and blankets, to "sleep through the show" as payback.

The trend gained traction in South Africa too, with supporters emphasising respect for ticket-holders.

Fan reactions demand better treatment

Outrage dominated the online chatter. A widely shared X post read:

"People can do whatever they want in a concert, good thing they are boycotting."

Another user turned the mockery into a movement, writing:

"Next time, everybody has to show up in pyjamas."

South African followers, loyal to Burna Boy's African roots, expressed disappointment, one stating:

"We love the Giant of Africa, but this? Nah, respect your paying fans."

The trend's creators emphasised empathy, noting fatigue from long sets or travel should not warrant ejection. Burna Boy has not publicly addressed the backlash as of November 28, 2025.

Fans stood against Burna Boy, vowing to boycott his shows or attend them in pyjamas. Image: Burna Boy

Source: Getty Images

Burna Boy continues to offend fanbase

Amid the ongoing controversies involving the Nigerian superstar and his fanbase, more controversies are surfacing. Reportedly, Burna Boy said that he had no regrets over his decision to kick the woman out of the venue, stating that his concerts were meant for fans who could actively participate in the experience.

Briefly News reported that Burna Boy asked the rhetorical question: "Did I tell you to be my fans?"

Source: Briefly News