Cassper Nyovest and his supporters are eagerly counting down to Fill Up Toyota Stadium

Ahead of the anticipated concert, the rapper allegedly leaked a draft of his performance track list featuring his biggest hits

As the event quickly approaches, with tickets selling by the boatload, fans are looking forward to watching Mufasa perform their favourite songs

Cassper Nyovest seemingly shared a list of the songs he will perform at Fill Up Toyota Stadium. Image: casspernyovest

South African rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest is just one week away from attempting to make history yet again with the highly anticipated seventh edition of his monumental "Fill Up" concert series, set to take place at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Taking place on 6 December 2025, the rapper has been leading the event's marketing on social media, from "road to Fill Up" events to sharing the artist line-up and keeping fans up to date on the ticket sales, with the VIP section successfully selling out.

The rapper even went on a weight-loss journey to physically and mentally prepare himself for the highly anticipated concert.

Today, Mufasa took the promotions to an entirely new level by sharing a glimpse of his rehearsals with his band.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, 27 November, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker posted a video goofing around with his band and saying he wanted to make the concert extra special.

"The rehearsals have been so fun! I can’t believe FILL UP is next week Saturday. I have so much to share with you. I have taken a new direction this year. I’m breaking a lot of songs down. I want us to talk throughout the show and go through the memories together. 10 years of Fill Up!! It was all a dream!"

First established in 2015 with Fill Up the Dome, the concert series was born from the claims that South Africa artists couldn't fill up stadiums without international acts.

Now, a decade later, Mufasa has successfully filled several major stadiums in South Africa, including the Orlando Stadium, the TicketPro Dome, and the Royal Bafokeng Stadium. He is anticipating another history-making moment at Toyota's 20,500 capacity stadium.

Ahead of the event, Cassper has allegedly given fans an idea of what to expect with a glimpse of his performance track list. kreative.kornerr shared a picture of a list of over 20 of the rapper's song titles, said to be for his set, which starts at 8 p.m. and ends between midnight and 1 a.m.

The list features songs from the rapper's debut album, Tsholofelo, including Phumakim, Tsibip, and the fan-favourite I Hope You Bought It, as well as tracks from his last project, Solomon, from Bashimane to the Maglera Doe Boy-assisted 018.

With only a week left until the event, anticipation is building among fans and online users eager to watch Cassper make history one more time.

See Cassper Nyovest's rumoured performance track list below.

Cassper Nyovest allegedly leaked his performance track list for Fill Up Toyota Stadium. Image: kreative.kornerr

Fans react to Cassper Nyovest's set list

Supporters commented with their suggestions to add to Cassper Nyovest's performance track list.

bhudar.the.dyan suggested:

"Perform Special Somebody and bring out Anatii, pay tribute to Riky's verse."

goitsi.manggg said:

"TSIBIP with question marks? Nah, mans gotta add that."

tshiamo_nkinga was impressed:

"Mufasa's catalogue is crazy!"

vuitton_za raved:

"Cassper has 47 hits!"

who_iis.he_ requested:

"@casspernyovest, you've got to open the show with Guess Who's Back or Amademoni."

modiehi3000 was ecstatic:

"The Pressure, Baby Girl, Good For That, Tito Mboweni. Honestly, I am confused. Maybe because I am a fan, I am just happy with any song."

