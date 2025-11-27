South African Amapiano star Zee Nxumalo has decided to venture into filmmaking

Defining a new era in her career, the singer has released her first short film

The producer of the film, Theodorah Madela, shared how proud she was of what they had produced

Zee Nxumalo is definitely on a roll! The Amapiano star excitedly announced that she has ventured to a different side from making music - She is now a filmmaker.

According to a press release shared with Briefly News, the 22-year-old star who once asked for R250K from her fans has made her debut in the film space as she released her first short film.

In the statement, it was revealed that Nxumalo's new film is a cinematic interpretation of her chart-dominating hit single, Ngisakuthanda, which was released on the song's first anniversary. This film became her huge career milestone.

Zee held an exclusive premiere at The Bioscope on Thursday, 20 November, where she welcomed her supporters to a close-knit storytelling event. The screening also marked the official launch of iZinja Zam, making her fans feel like a community at the centre of her creative journey.

The producer of the film, Theodorah Madela, expressed how proud she is of what they have delivered in regards to the film and the passion young creatives they worked with had when they were producing this cinematic film.

"Producing this film offered a chance to nurture young creative talent and create something that is truly ours. The entire team brought passion and purpose to the project. From direction and cinematography to acting and styling, everyone understood the essence of the story and worked diligently to bring it to life.

"Ngisakuthanda is a labour of love, highlighting our dedication to telling stories in our unique way. I am proud of what we have achieved and even more proud to share this story with Zee’s fans. They have supported the song from the start and deserve a visual experience that feels personal and refined," she said.

A look at Zee Nxumalo's growing career

Besides being a singer, Zee Nxumalo made her debut in acting as she appeared on eTV's popular soapie, House of Zwide , leaving many of her fans feeling proud.

leaving many of her fans feeling proud. In 2025, the Amapiano vocalist had an opportunity to host the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards after releasing a remix of the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song.

In August 2024, the star also excitedly announced that she was gearing up for her European tour, which was her first time touring overseas. She also shared how anxious she was.

