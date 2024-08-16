Amapiano singer Zee Nxumalo is headed to Europe for her tour, and she can not contain her excitement

The Thula Mabota hitmaker admitted that she is a bit anxious about it as she does not know what to expect

Zee Nxumalo is enjoying the perks of her newfound fame as Funk 55 is up for Record of the Year at the SAMAs

Zee Nxumalo on heading to Europe

One of Amapiano's most popular faces, Zee Nxumalo, will embark on an exciting tour in Europe. The singer is very excited about this, as it will be her first time touring outside of Africa.

Zee, known for her hit song Thula Mabota, expressed that she is a bit anxious about it as she does not know what to expect on her tour.

The star told TshisaLIVE that she will be having a few interviews in Europe and will be performing at various venues. The singer will also be using some European dancers on her tour and some of her own SA dancers.

This achievement does not come as a surprise to Zee, who lamented how hard she works and the amount of work she puts in.

Funk 55 nominated at the SAMAs

Not only will she be taking her talents to Europe, but Zee Nxumalo is enjoying the attention she is receiving as the hit song Funk 55 is up for Record of the Year at the SAMAs.

Bragging about her achievements, Zee posted a video of her performing as the crowd cheered for her.

"Bafethu I think we’re kinda international. Funk55 music video out.Thula ma B visuals out as well. AMA GEAR is number 4 📈 in the South African music charts."

Zee Nxumalo on her experience being on the Friends Of Amstel game show

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zee Nxumalo shined on Friends of Amstel: The Challenge game show, which aired on eTV.

The star-studded watch party took place in Sandton, and Zee exclusively told Briefly News that she had an amazing experience being on the show and being part of Friends of Amstel.

