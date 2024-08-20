Former Bafana Bafana player Kagisho Dikgacoi was livid after Andile Jali's baby mama, Dipuo Maloi, exposed their 'encounter'

The reality TV star split the beans about all the soccer players she has a history with during a podcast interview

Maloi further revealed who are her Top Ten is among the "endless" list of footballers she has dated before

The former Bafana Bafana soccer player Kagisho Dikgacoi has made headlines after a woman named Dipuo Maloi exposed him during an interview.

Ex-soccer player upset over being exposed in list of boyfriends

Footballer Andile Jali's baby mama, Dipuo Maloi, recently sparked controversy on social media after her podcast interview with Sjuku and Gerald, where she spilled the beans about who she has had a history with among soccer players.

According to TshisaLIVE, Maloi mentioned that she has been in relationships with multiple soccer players and that her list is endless. Among the names she called out, Kagisho's name came up alongside Simphiwe Tshabalala, Jimmy Tau, and Itumeleng Khune.

She said:

"Lebogang Mokoena was my first boyfriend, and there's nothing that mesmerised me. I was the one who mesmerised them, but back in the days I was exposed to their lifestyle. My relationship with him [Lebogang] started when I was in matric. The list is endless."

Speaking to the publication regarding Maloi's claims, Dikgacoi said that Dipuo did all of these because she sought attention:

"The last time I spoke to her on the phone was long ago. I was starting life in the UK. Why bring up that topic now knowing I've never had physical contact with you? She's ruining people's marriages with these malicious claims.

"All those players she has mentioned have families and have progressed in life. The same can't be said about her because she is talking about the past. This is a sign of desperation because she is not progressing in life."

Andile Jali says he is not broke

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Andile Jali assured his supporters that he's not broke and life is grand.

This comes after the former Mamelodi Sundowns player was reported to be down and out. His statement put some fans at ease, while others failed to believe that Jali was still doing well.

