Baby mama of ex-Moroka Swallows player Andile Jali, Dipuo Maloi, boasted about her past relationships with soccer players

Reality TV star Dipuo Maloi was a guest on a YouTube podcast where she said she is a legend in this industry

Maloi also mentioned that she has been seeing soccer players since 2003 when she attended her matric dance

Dipuo Maloi says she is a legend in the dating soccer star's industry. The reality TV star was a guest on a YouTube podcast where she spilt the beans on her dating history.

Reality TV star Dipuo Maloi bragged about dating soccer players, including Andile Jali. Image: @_yummymommy, @andilejali15

Source: Instagram

Dipuo Maloi speaks on her soccer players' dating history

The baby mama of ex-Moroka Swallows player Andile Jali, Dipuo Maloi, was a guest on Own Narrative Podcast. She spoke on the podcast about dating many soccer players and said she would not be mocked.

Maloi has been associated with soccer players since 2003, in her matric year and said it is nothing new for her.

The Sports Wives reality TV star even said she is a legend in this industry.

“They have already concluded that everything I have and own is because of the men I have dated. But that is not the case; I am a very independent woman, and I’ve worked hard for everything I have.”

Dipuo's baby daddies

Dipuo Maloi has made a name for herself in the Showmax reality show Sports Wives.

She has a baby with former Mamelodi Sundowns player Andile Jali and midfielder Lantshene Phalane.

Watch the video posted by @MDNnewss below:

Mzansi drags Dipuo

Netizens had a field day with Dipuo, and many dragged her.

@jokes_kidding:

"What? Did Dipuo Moloi just say "this industry?" Didn't know dating soccer players is like a job."

@Priddyzaddy:

"She could've just played soccer once."

@PusherAfrica:

"Then she must join Banyana Banyana with that football experience."

@LadyLuh24:

"This just goes to show that “angeke bayiqede” is a real thing."

Andile Jali says he is not broke

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Andile Jali assured his supporters that he's not broke and life is grand.

This comes after the former Mamelodi Sundowns player was reported to be down and out. His statement put some fans at ease, while others failed to believe that Jali was still doing well.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News