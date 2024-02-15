Moroka Swallows player Andile Jali is finally off the market, as he said to have been engaged to his girlfriend, Somi Ndzibongwana

A close friend of the soccer player revealed that the star was indeed engaged to his lover after a year of dating

Andile Jali also previously dated Thembinkosi Lorch's ex-girlfriend Nokuphiwa Mathithibala and reality TV star Brinette Seopela

Andile Jali is officially engaged to his girlfriend, Somi Ndzibongwana. Image: @andilejali_15

Moroka Swallows FC player Andile Jali is definitely a gone boy, as the star recently confirmed that he took his relationship with his new lover to the next level.

Andile Jali is officially off the market

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player Andile Jali has been making headlines recently on social media this was after the star flaunted his luxury motorbikes online amid his legal battle with Moroka Swallows.

Not so long ago, a close friend of the professional soccer player revealed to the media that Andile Jali is officially off the market and that he is engaged to his girlfriend, Somi Ndzibongwana, whom he dated for a year.

The news and gossip page MDNews shared on Twitter that a close friend of Jali said the couple met through a mutual friend. He said:

"They were introduced by a mutual friend during a challenging period in Andile's life. At that time, Andile was going through yet another breakup, this time with someone outside the public eye. Additionally, he was facing difficulties with his team, which affected his overall well-being.

"Andile sought someone who could empathize with his situation without passing judgment. In Somi, he found a supportive partner who cares for him deeply. Described as a homebody, Somi takes pleasure in preparing meals for Andile and enjoys spending quality time indoors, creating a comfortable and enjoyable atmosphere at home."

Jali also previously dated reality TV star Brinette Seopela and Thembinkosi Lorch's ex-girlfriend Nokuphiwa Mathithibala.

Netizens react to Andile Jali's engagement

Many social media users reacted to the 33-year-old star's engagement. See the comments below:

"The phuza face from my sister tells you straight Andile Jali found her type …Their fridge will look like bottle a store."

"O busy le digogwana Andile Neh...Nonhle was cute though."

"He likes them OLD."

"She is already step mother of 4 kids."

"Congratulations to him."

"This should be a Mjolo case study, to prove that there isn’t necessarily happiness in dating people in the lime light."

Andile Jali shares pictures of his customised shin pads

Briefly News previously reported that it's not every day that Andile Jali's fans get to see details about his private life. The Moroka Swallows star recently found his name popping up on social media after he shared adorable pictures of his personalised shin pads.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Jali shared pictures showing his shooters and shin pads. However, Mzansi couldn't help but notice that the shin pads had pictures of Jali's adorable daughters.

