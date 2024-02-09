Professional soccer player Andile Jali recently flaunted his luxury motorbikes on social media

The former Orlando Pirates player is currently home-based as his legal battle with Moroka Swallows wanting to release him from the team is ongoing

Many netizens flooded the comment section sharing their advice on what he should do should Moroka Swallows let him go

Andile Jali flexed his luxury motorbikes online. Image: Vincent Van Doornick

The South African professional player Andile Jali recently set social media abuzz after he shared a post flaunting one of his posh assets. This was after the star shocked his fans and followers by revealing his new lover online.

Andile Jali flaunts his lux motorbikes

Andile Jali has been making headlines on social media following him bagging a partnership dealership with Kupe Active, a sportswear brand. The 33-year-old Moroka Swallows FC player shared a picture of his luxury motorbikes and kombis on his Instagram page.

Jali is also currently home-based, as his legal team is still challenging Moroka Swallows FC's decision on wanting to release Andile from the club.

He posted the picture online and wrote:

"Live your truth. Express your love. Share your enthusiasm. Take action towards your dreams. Walk your talk. Dance and sing to your music. Embrace your blessings. Make today worth remembering. You are worth every blessing.❤️AJ15."

@SAFootClassics also posted the picture on Twitter and wrote:

"Andile Jali still home-based while his legal team is still challenging Swallows’ decision to release him.

Fans advice Andile Jali

Many social media users advised the soccer player on how he should for the future should he be released at Moroka Swallows. See some of the comments below:

@HomeAwayWin questioned:

"Will he be able to sustain himself after retirement?"

@El_Dudrino said:

"He might have to sell the bikes in a near future."

@QLubanzi wrote:

"He must start saving and invest now."

@MazimbaSa shared:

"He should start renting those to the artists."

@Mshikashikaa replied:

"Lawyers will drain him fast fast."

@algo_ghost mentioned:

"Look at his legs you would swear he is not a player this n*gga is fat."

Andile Jali shares pictures of his customised shin pads

Briefly News previously reported that it's not every day that Andile Jali's fans get to see details about his private life. The Moroka Swallows star recently found his name popping up on social media after he shared adorable pictures of his personalised shin pads.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Jali shared pictures showing his shooters and shin pads. However, Mzansi couldn't help but notice that the shin pads had pictures of Jali's adorable daughters.

