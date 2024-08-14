Podcaster MacG slammed all the South African celebrities who publicly defended Chidimma Vanessa Adentshina

There was an uproar about the former Miss South Africa finalist's nationality, and it was sparked by her name

Defending her was Tyla, who said she was bullied into withdrawing, and Lerato Kganyago, who later apologised

MacG had a field day with some of the local South African celebrities who went on their public platforms and defended Chidimma Vanessa Adentshina. On the latest episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG said these celebs are too forward.

MacG names and shames celebrities who were vocal about the Miss SA drama

Podcast and Chill with MacG hosts trolled all of the local personalities who defended Chidimma Vanessa Adentshina publicly. The celebs were in favour of Chidimma, who was contesting in the competition, reiterating that she was born in South Africa, so she has every right to take part.

Some of the stars include Tyla, Lerato Khanyago, Pearl Thusi, Ntsiki Mazwai and DJ Sbu, as well as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). Opening his show, MacG said these people are too forward.

MacG and Sol discuss Chidimma saga

The hosts clapped hands for the people to were very vocal about this, saying it is unfair for people to say SA is being xenophobic when they question certain things.

"Shout out to everyone who kept on asking questions. Not from a place of hate or xenophobic point of view, but people who wanted to know what was going on," Sol Phenduka said.

"South Africans are almost not allowed to be patriotic and question things without being labelled as xenophobic. I think it is very unfair. There are laws in certain countries saying you cannot do x.y and z if you are a foreigner," he continued.

The video was posted by @MDNnewss. Watch it below:

Lerato eats humble pie after truth about Adentshina's nationality was revealed

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lerato Kganyago apologised for backing Chidimma after home affairs unearthed some shocking facts about Chidimma's nationality.

Lerato apologised for this and said she only wanted to stand up for black women.

