Zee Nxumalo has reportedly been selected to host the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025 pre-show

The Amapiano sensation will kick off the anticipated event after she signed a major deal with the TV channel

This comes after she released the vibrant Amapiano remix of the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song

Zee Nxumalo will reportedly host the pre-show for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Images: zeenxumalo_.

Source: Instagram

Zee Nxumalo's deal with Nickelodeon has reportedly unlocked another surprise after the Amapiano star was announced as host for the Kids' Choice Awards pre-show.

Zee Nxumalo to host Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Zee Nxumalo may have one of the best come-up stories in Amapiano, and is securing deal after deal just a year into hitting the mainstream.

After recently penning a major deal with world-renowned kids' television channel, Nickelodeon, BuzzLIFE News reports that the Amapiano sensation is set to host the anticipated Kids’ Choice Awards pre-show.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Zee Nxumalo has reportedly been named as the host for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards pre-show. Image: zeenxumalo_.

Source: Instagram

Known for her vibrant dress and music style, not to mention her lively personality, Zee is set to bring the show to life ahead of the main event. Expect fun performances and a whole lot of gooey slime!

The Ngisakuthanda hitmaker excitedly spoke about the opportunity, saying she couldn't wait for fans to see what they had coming:

"Hosting the pre-show and reimagining the SpongeBob theme song in Amapiano has been such a fun experience. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got in store!"

The pre-show will air exclusively on NickToons, DStv channel 308, on 25 June 2025 at 16:00. It will then lead to the main event, hosted by international superstar Tyla.

Mzansi reacts to Zee Nxumalo's SpongeBob SquarePants remix

What a time to be alive and witness everyone's favourite cartoon character get a vernacular twist.

Briefly News reported on the news that Zee Nxumalo was tasked to remix the iconic SpongeBob theme song, and she did not disappoint.

Sadly, not everyone was feeling U'Sponge, and netizens shared their honest opinion about the remix:

mpho_pitsi_za said:

"You just released a hit song, but the song is crying for two minutes. I don't understand why."

MkSizwe27234 wrote:

"Sometimes I wish celebrities would research and read what they are getting themselves into. But good luck anyway, well done."

Zee Nxumalo will reportedly host the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards after releasing a remix of the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song. Image: zeenxumalo_.

Source: Instagram

Official Beza was not impressed:

"I love the concept, the style of lyrics, but the beat is terrible. You can tell that the beat maker is still trying out amapiano. What a mess!"

Zoxo71071795 argued:

"Not to be a hater, but they could’ve also worked with uBabes because her son's name is Sponge."

Zee Nxumalo blasted for ignoring Thembi Seete

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Zee Nxumalo with singers Cici and Thembi Seete.

The Amapiano star was accused of giving the Boom Shaka member the cold shoulder and only focusing her attention on Cici.

Mzansi was not impressed with her conduct and called her out, saying she needed to humble herself, and she seemingly responded to the now-viral video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News