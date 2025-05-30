South African singer Zee Nxumalo has dropped her song after signing the Nickelodeon Africa deal

Nxumalo collaborated with Gino Brown on U'Sponge, and she asked her followers if she should sing it in IsiZulu

In an interview with MTV Base, Zee Nxumalo said she was in disbelief when she got the call, but she had to make it work

Zee Nxumalo has dropped her SpongeBob remake song. Image: Zee Nxumalo

Source: Instagram

Rising amapiano singer Zee Nxumalo revealed that she signed a deal with Nickelodeon Africa. She teased the collab on social media but jokingly misspelled the brand name, causing a frenzy among her fans.

Zee Nxumalo drops U'Sponge song

In the song, the iMali vocalist collaborated with Gino Brown, and they created a fun, upbeat track.

On X, Nxumalo posted a picture of the cover art, informing her followers that she has already dropped U'Sponge.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Zee Nxumalo reveals creative process behind song

In an interview with MTV Base, Zee Nxumalo said she was in disbelief when she got the call, but she had to make it work

"When I got the call, I did not believe it. The pressure got worse because I was like 'how the hell am I gonna make a SpongeBob song!'" she exclaimed.

The singer then shared the recipe behind the song, saying she needed a good beat and her producer delivered.

"The most important thing was the beat. Shoutout to the producer," she revealed. There is also a dance to go with the revamped song.

Zee Nxumalo has dropped her SpongeBob song in collaboration with Nickelodeon. Image: Zee Nxumalo

Source: Instagram

Netizens debate whether U'Sponge is a hit or miss

Zee Nxumalo's song drew criticism from social media users who said she should go back to the drawing board. The star recently bagged Somizi as her number 1 fan.

@mm_clement stated:

"A career Babes Wodumo could have had."

Official Beza slammed the song:

"I love the concept, the style of lyrics, but the beat is terrible. You can tell that the beat maker is still trying out amapiano. What a mess!"

@Zoxo71071795 cried:

"Not to be a hater, but they could’ve also worked with uBabes because her son's name is Sponge."

@mpho_pitsi_za responded:

"You just released a hit song, but the song is crying for two minutes. I don't understand why."

@MkSizwe27234 argued:

"Sometimes I wish celebrities would research and read what they are getting themselves into. But good luck anyway, well done."

@Sthe___Nxumalo said:

"When you get the chance, you should do a song with the real Maka Spontshi."

@prettyboy25254 criticised:

"You couldn't even copy and paste the spelling."

@__sugarvenom shared:

"Babes Wodumo's son is a superstar. He can turn up to this song."

Zee Nxumalo's Spotify slip-up has SA chuckling and teasing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zee Nxumalo mistakenly showed her Spotify numbers. The post attracted thousands of comments and reactions, with fans flooding her comment section with their two cents.

Zee Nxumalo shared a screenshot of her Spotify profile, seemingly showing off her monthly listeners. She made a mistake by saying she had two billion listeners instead of noting the two million.

Source: Briefly News