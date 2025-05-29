Zee Nxumalo Bags Massive Deal with Nickelodeon, Fans Congratulate Amapiano Singer
- Amapiano vocalist Zee Nxumalo has revealed her new deal with the kids' TV channel Nickelodeon
- The Ama Gear singer shared the news on X (Twitter), but her humour caught many people's attention
- Zee Nxumalo also asked for her followers' opinion on whether she should do the song in IsiZulu or not
South African singer Zee Nxumalo revealed recently that she has scored a new deal with the popular kids' TV channel Nickelodeon.
Zee Nxumalo announces massive deal
Taking to social media, the Inja Ye Game star posted a humorous post about scoring a massive deal with the channel. Zee Nxumalo mistyped the channel and also asked for her followers' input on what language she should record the new song.
"Just signed a deal with Nicholodean. They want me to do a song for SpongeBob. Must I make it in Zulu?" she asked.
Check out Zee Nxumalo's X post below:
SA chuckles at Zee Nxumalo's humour
This is how social media users reacted to Zee Nxumalo's post:
@RonewaStan begged:
"Zee don't ruin the cartoons for abo cocomelon please."
@ManimoDj joked:
"I feel like you went to school with Makhadzi."
@ThembisileQ21 asked"
"Who is Nicholodean? Do the Zulu version of SpongeBob square pants, please."
@SpecsXL stated:
"That's amazing. Congratulations!"
@Melo_Malebo warned:
"You purposely just got the name wrong? Sounds to me like you’re disrespecting the company that wanted to work with you. Good luck seeing the deal through."
@Sikelela0921 replied:
"Oh, I love you, Zee. But please study your contract."
@EvillDaGenius asked:
"Who's that Nicholodean? Is his/her son's name SpongeBob?Nicholodean in Zulu will they understand the lyrics?"
@sma_nxumalolaughed:
"Wait, you meant Nickelodeon? But vele Cassper once said, “You spell it, I’ll buy it."
@Mahlubi_Gee questioned:
"You just signed a deal with a brand that you can't spell.. Did you at least understand the terms of the contract kodwa?"
@k_marylin78483 congratulated:
"Nickelodeon is a big deal. That's big congratulations."
Who is Zee Nxumalo' boyfriend
South African singer Zee Nxumalo showed off a photo of her and her man, named Phawula. Controversial Musa Khawula alleged that she is dating Phawula, and he posted a photo of them together on X.
Musa Khawula captioned the post, "Meet Zee Nxumalo's boyfriend Phawula."
He also spoiled her rotten on her birthday by printing a t-shirt and presenting her with a bouquet of flowers.
Zee Nxumalo's Spotify slip-up has SA chuckling and teasing
In a previous report from Briefly News, Funk 55 hitmaker Zee Nxumalo had a blunder online after showing off her Spotify numbers. Nxumalo's post attracted thousands of comments and reactions, with fans flooding her comment section with their two cents.
Zee Nxumalo shared a screenshot of her Spotify profile, seemingly showing off her monthly listeners. She made a mistake by saying she had two billion listeners instead of noting the two million.
One netizen laughed, "Oh my God. Don't sign any contract by yourself."
