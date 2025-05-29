Amapiano vocalist Zee Nxumalo has revealed her new deal with the kids' TV channel Nickelodeon

The Ama Gear singer shared the news on X (Twitter), but her humour caught many people's attention

Zee Nxumalo also asked for her followers' opinion on whether she should do the song in IsiZulu or not

South African singer Zee Nxumalo revealed recently that she has scored a new deal with the popular kids' TV channel Nickelodeon.

Zee Nxumalo announces massive deal

Taking to social media, the Inja Ye Game star posted a humorous post about scoring a massive deal with the channel. Zee Nxumalo mistyped the channel and also asked for her followers' input on what language she should record the new song.

"Just signed a deal with Nicholodean. They want me to do a song for SpongeBob. Must I make it in Zulu?" she asked.

Check out Zee Nxumalo's X post below:

SA chuckles at Zee Nxumalo's humour

This is how social media users reacted to Zee Nxumalo's post:

Zee Nxumalo has announced her new deal with Nickelodeon. Image: Zee Nxumalo

Source: Instagram

@RonewaStan begged:

"Zee don't ruin the cartoons for abo cocomelon please."

@ManimoDj joked:

"I feel like you went to school with Makhadzi."

@ThembisileQ21 asked"

"Who is Nicholodean? Do the Zulu version of SpongeBob square pants, please."

@SpecsXL stated:

"That's amazing. Congratulations!"

@Melo_Malebo warned:

"You purposely just got the name wrong? Sounds to me like you’re disrespecting the company that wanted to work with you. Good luck seeing the deal through."

@Sikelela0921 replied:

"Oh, I love you, Zee. But please study your contract."

@EvillDaGenius asked:

"Who's that Nicholodean? Is his/her son's name SpongeBob?Nicholodean in Zulu will they understand the lyrics?"

@sma_nxumalolaughed:

"Wait, you meant Nickelodeon? But vele Cassper once said, “You spell it, I’ll buy it."

@Mahlubi_Gee questioned:

"You just signed a deal with a brand that you can't spell.. Did you at least understand the terms of the contract kodwa?"

@k_marylin78483 congratulated:

"Nickelodeon is a big deal. That's big congratulations."

