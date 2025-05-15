Multi-award-winning songstress Tyla has been announced as the host of the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

The Push 2 Start and Water singer excitedly took to her X account on Thursday, 15 May, to confirm the news

Fans of the Grammy-award-winning artist took to social media on Thursday to congratulate her on her latest milestone

Video: Tyla becomes first African to host Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. Image: Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Twitter

South African-born singer Tyla, who is best known for her hit songs, Water and Push 2 Start has become the first African to host the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

The When I'm With You global superstar is set to host the 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards 2025, which air on Wednesday, 25 June at 17:00 CAT on Nickelodeon (channel 305 on DStv).

The Grammy-award-winning musician confirmed the news in a YouTube video on Thursday, 15 May.

"Hey y'all, it's Tyla, and I'm gonna be hosting the 2025 Kids' Choice Awards. I got to control the slime guys," says the singer in the video.

The singer also wrote on her X account on Thursday: "I’m really about to host the Kid's Choice Awards."

Social media respond to the singer's milestole

@Rella_Reign replied:

"For someone who can’t hold an award yall gone have her holding a microphone all day."

@abednico_gwap wrote:

"Tyla is a superstar... them kids look up to her just like how them 90s kids looked up to Beyonce."

@JiddaGram said:

"That’s cute mama u did not bothered checking my text on WhatsApp well I understand you probably be busy."

@tylasbliss said:

"Every kid is gonna be a Tyger after Smurfs and Kids Choice."

@MRrece711 wrote:

"It's levels...but your ass about to get slimed. I'm prada you Ty."

@lethabohsoprfct replied:

"Ohhh, they're gonna slime you badly. Good luck cutie."

@fitna88 replied:

"I need you to tone the sassyness down for that please. Don’t give ‘em reasons."

@rowehunters said:

"Tyla’s hosting the Kids Choice Awards? What a gag! This girl is climbing ladders yerr. Nickelodeon is part of Viacom which owns MTV and who knows this might get her some gigs at the VMAs as a host too. Fingers crossed."

@tylasbliss wrote:

"Kids choice and Smurfs in the same year. You needa start a daycare sis."

@VivianOgec2119 replied:

"Tyla forever booked and busy, love that for my girl!"

goodiegoodieowl responded"

"Tyla getting all the push I wish shenseea get."

Tyla becomes the first African to host the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. Images: Tyla

Source: Twitter

Source: Briefly News