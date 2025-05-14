South African Grammy-award-winning singer Tyla and K-Pop singer Lisa are causing a buzz with their collaboration When I'm With You

Fans are calling this a hit song, while others are on the fence about the upcoming music video set to drop soon

This comes after some people criticised Tyla's music, saying she does not do enough to sway new fans

Grammy-award-winning star Tyla teamed up with K-Pop singer Lisa for their love song titled When I'm With You. The ladies have caused a buzz with this collab, and fans are loving it.

Tyla and Lisa to release music video

Singer Tyla is on a roll as she is expanding her collaboration list. The singer recently teamed up with Lisa on her album Alter Ego. The two released an upbeat love song that has received much acclaim among their fan bases.

Taking to social media, Lisa announced on X that they would be blessing fans with the music video.

Just recently, people criticised Tyla's music, saying she does not do enough to sway new fans to listen to it. Some people do not understand what the hype is around her music.

This discourse was targeted by X user @Buhlenomuhle, who said she does not like her music. The post read:

"They can never make me listen to your music."

However, some people love her collabs and are anticipating more in the future.

Fans react to the news of a music video for Tyla and Lisa's collab

Social media users are here for this collab, however, there are a few who are on the fence about the upcoming music video. Here are some of the reactions:

@bea_lilie327 shared:

"The two hottest baddies of the industry joined forces."

@Snaia9 argued:

"This song wasn’t even that good. The set-up, was though."

@arianatorswildt boldly stated:

"The best song on the album. OMG! We won."

@akpiriutazi argued:

"Not another collab we didn't ask for."

@arianaunext stated:

"If I say this gonna be Can’t Remember To Forget You 2.0, y'all will say I am a hater."

@soonmource said:

"The energy in this video is going to be next level!"

@arianaunext gushed:

"Oh, this music video is going to be so iconic!"

@pinksego exclaimed:

"This is the best music video this year. I am so sat!"

@bea_lilie327 gushed:

"The hottest duo of the summer."

@selsfiles

"Oh, Lisa and Tyla are about to give us “Beautiful Liar” MV 2.0. It gave me the same vibes as this part. I can’t wait."

@horejsiii responded:

"This collab is already legendary, we just need the visuals."

