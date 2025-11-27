Pamela Mtanga and Scoop Makhathini will join forces to host one of the big music events in South Africa

The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) have shared what the theme for this year's event will be

The award ceremony will also be moving away from the traditional way of handing out awards, taking on a hybrid theme

Music's biggest night, the South African Music Awards, has officially announced the hosts for the 2025 event.

The seasoned broadcaster and music lover, Sccop Makhanthini, will be working his magic alongside Pamela Mtanga on the SAMAs stage this December.

As fans count down to music's biggest night, the SAMAs have announced what they can expect from this year's event.

What to expect from SAMAs 2025

This year's hosts have made a name for themselves in the entertainment space and have become formidable forces. Scoop Makhathini not only serves fashion on a random Tuesday, but he has also hosted some of the most iconic TV shows in Mzansi. This year, he hosted the Metro FM Music Awards.

Pamela is becoming a household name as her resume slowly builds up, one hosting gig at a time. Her most recent biggest hosting event was the Miss South Africa 2025 beauty pageant.

The SAMAs shared with Briefly News, why Scoop and Pamela are the right fit for the event. They stated that they are continuing their mission to honour excellence through their presenters. Scoop and Mtanga are just what they have been looking for, saying they will turn the hybrid show into something memorable.

The SAMAs are taking on a fresh theme this year, giving the artists their flowers while they can still smell them. Flowers For Those Who Keep Our Nation Singing is the SAMAs' way of handing over the flowers to the artists who have been keeping Mzansi dancing and singing.

“We wanted to celebrate artists not just for their achievements, but for their courage to create.”

It is without a doubt that Pamela and Scoop will provide a fresh and vibrant show, which will honour the artists and what they brought to Mzansi after cooking in the kitchen for so long.

The event will take place on 17 December 2025.

Scoop Makhathini and Pamela will team up to host the SAMAs. Image: Theonlyscoopmakhathini, Pamela_mtanga

Source: Instagram

SAMAs wish nominee Kharishma speedy recovery

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lekompo singer Kharishma is up for two awards at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

The star is nominated for the Music Video of the Year award and the Record of the Year. She is nominated alongside maskandi hitmaker Mthandeni Sk, Amapiano singers, Tyler ICU, Pabi Cooper, Supta, 2Pointl and a few more.

This came amid her hospitalisation after being involved in a horrific car crash that happened in Polokwane on 31 October 2025. The SAMAs wished the singer well in her recovery journey, hailing her contribution to the music scene. Her family said, “She has been recovering well under the care of doctors. The family would like privacy during this time and will provide further updates through the media.”

