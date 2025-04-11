The official hosts of the Metro FM Music Awards 2025 have been announced, and it is none other than Luthando 'LootLove' and Scoop Makhathini

Metro FM Music Awards 2025 will be held at Mbombela Stadium, at the Mpumalanga province

The two media personalities have shared their excitement online about their new gig, and fans are equally eager

Luthando 'LootLove' and Scoop Makhathini will be hosting the Host Metro FM Music Awards 2025. Image: Oupa Bopape via Getty Images, Theonlyscoopmakhathini

Source: Instagram

The hosts of the Metro FM Music Awards 2025 have been announced! SA is ecstatic to see the OGs in the TV work reunite.

Scoop and Lottlove to host Metro FM

Entertainment commentator Phil announced on X that the two talented TV and radio personalities will be leading the forte.

The prestigious awards will be held at Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga province, on Saturday, 3 May 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"The main stage hosts for this year’s Metros are Luthando ‘Lootlove’ Shosha as well as TV and radio personality Siyabonga Ngwekazi. Radio personality and TV host, Luthando Lootlove Shosha."

Anele Zondo will be hosting the red carpet.

Lootlove and Scoop react to their new gigs

An excited Luthando Lootlove took to Instagram to react to the news that she would be sharing the stage with the fashion enthusiast.

"You’re looking at your #MMA25 hosts!!!! What a dream! Straight from KMG to the main stage! I’m honoured to be entrusted with this role once again, and I’m beyond excited to share the stage with the brilliant @theonlyscoopmakhathini!!

"I’m looking forward to an incredible night celebrating the very best of South African music talent."

Responding to her sweet message, Scoop Makhathini said he is excited to be spearheading the awards ceremony with the talented presenter.

"My sister, I am so honoured. I am thankful that I could be worthy to be your co-pilot by Metro FM. I appreciate this moment in time," he mentioned.

Luthando 'LootLove' and Scoop Makhathini are the hosts of the Metro FM Music Awards 2025. Image: Lootlove2

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to Metro FM hosts

Social media users are ecstatic over LootLove and Scoop Makhathini's new gigs. People are happy that real talent is finally dominating our screens.

@RamaphiriMpho said:

"Bringing back real talent. I like it."

@SIPHO_CJ reacted:

"Haven't seen Scoop in a while. Good to see him back, though."

@ASAvela gushed:

"Congratulations, beautiful. Amazing combo."

@Langamav exclaimed:

"From eastern cape to the world. OH IT'S GONNA BE SO GOOOOD!"

MMA to be held in Mpumalanga for the last time

Reports suggested that Mpumalanga will host the ceremony for the last time this year.

The MEC for the Department of Culture, sport and Recreation in Mpumalanga, Leah Mabuza, was quoted saying, “This year might be the last time we host the award ceremony, but of course, we've got the room to engage further our current relationship.”

Dineo Ranaka and L-Tido to host Metro FM green room

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dineo Ranaka and L-Tido will be teaming up at the upcoming Metro FM music awards.

The two stars will host the Metro FM Awards 2025 Green Room interviews. Fans had mixed reactions to the news, with a handful of people congratulating L-Tido.

Source: Briefly News